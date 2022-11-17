BLACKSTONE, Mass. – Church attendance across the country has fallen off post-pandemic, but Christ Community Church continues to thrive, say its leaders, recently celebrating its 200th anniversary at the end of October.

According to church historian Jackie St. Jean, who also works for the church, the building was built in 1836 by the Blackstone Manufacturing Company, and was shortly occupied by The Mendon Freewill Baptist Church of Christ a year later. Because the distance to Smithfield was so great, a woman preacher by the name of Clarissa Danforth organized a community of 36 worshipers.

