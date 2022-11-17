BLACKSTONE, Mass. – Church attendance across the country has fallen off post-pandemic, but Christ Community Church continues to thrive, say its leaders, recently celebrating its 200th anniversary at the end of October.
According to church historian Jackie St. Jean, who also works for the church, the building was built in 1836 by the Blackstone Manufacturing Company, and was shortly occupied by The Mendon Freewill Baptist Church of Christ a year later. Because the distance to Smithfield was so great, a woman preacher by the name of Clarissa Danforth organized a community of 36 worshipers.
The Mendon Freewill Baptist Church of Christ and the current Blackstone Congregational Church that existed at the time formed The Blackstone Federated Churches, which would later become The Blackstone Federated Church.
“The congregation renamed the church Christ Community Church of Blackstone in 1998, since the people were no longer a federation,” said St. Jean. She added that the church has continued to preach “the saving grace of Christ” for 200 years through fire, flood, and name changes and re-organizations.
Christ Community Church of Blackstone is also involved with supporting various outreach programs throughout the state such as Help Homeless R.I., Straight Ahead Ministries, New Beginnings in Woonsocket, and providing Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, a service was held at the church to commemorate 200 years of serving the community of Blackstone. Music was played by Jordan Heersink, while previous ministers who pastored the church were invited to speak and share their memories of their time in Blackstone. There were many other speakers who attended and spoke about the church, while also reading letters from former pastors.
Some members and former members came forward to share their memories of what it meant to them to be born into families that attended Christ Community Church. They shared childhood memories of Sunday School, picnics, and Vacation Bible School.
“We are the generation that received this faith from those who began this church,” said St. Jean.
“In a world that is filled with fear and turmoil, we strive to pass our faith to those who seek, that they too can come to know the “peace that surpasses all understanding,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.