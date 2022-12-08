SCITUATE – Christmas in the Village Festival of Trees returns this weekend in Scituate with dozens of trees at the North Scituate Gazebo, food trucks, carolers and more.
The Scituate Business Association brings three days of Christmas events including Christmas concerts, shopping, arts and crafts, visits with Santa, Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman and rides on Thomas the Train.
On Friday, Dec 9, beginning at 4 p.m., the Festival of Trees official lighting ceremony kicks off the weekend along with music at the gazebo.
For shopping, there will be a trolley bringing people to visit all the events and local businesses around town. There is also the Scituate Rotary Winter Farmer’s Market and Vendor Fair at the North Scituate Baptist Church and an indoor bazaar at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Friday’s entertainment includes a children’s carnival at the Community House in North Scituate, children’s events at the North Scituate Elementary School, a lighted firetruck parade throughout the town, food trucks, stuff-a-cruiser and more.
The holiday celebrations continue on Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning with Breakfast with Santa at the North Scituate Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trinity Episcopal Church continues its indoor bazaar all day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well.
Hope Library is hosting gingerbread house activities from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and storytelling from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
After the day’s events, build up an appetite and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate at Frederickson Farm and Smoke and Squeal BBQ from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Scituate Preservation Society is providing live Christmas music and refreshments at the North Scituate Grange from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The day concludes with a concert at the North Scituate Congregational Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring Jesse Liam.
Shoppers can return to Scituate on Sunday to enjoy the Scituate High School concert honoring first responders and the military, produced by Reggie Centracchio and hosted by Mike Montecalvo. Doors open to the concert at 1 p.m., and feature music by Kelley Lennon, the Rhode Island Wind Ensemble and a ceremony recognizing local citizens.
