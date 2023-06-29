SCITUATE – Scituate veteran and frequent volunteer Reggie Centracchio and his band are commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with a “Tribute to USO Shows” at the Christmas in the Village celebrations coming up next month.
Centracchio said that the Bob Hope USO shows were significant to the armed forces during the Vietnam War and for more than 50 years altogether. The event will honor the 58,220 American soldiers who died for their country during the Vietnam War and also the 50 years since America left the war.
The USO shows were a big deal for the troops overseas, Centracchio said. He added that the shows raised the spirits of soldiers. Centracchio commanded a missile site in Rhode Island during Vietnam and attended his first USO show in 2002, where he joined the band.
Many of the returning American soldiers from Vietnam were not well received, and Centracchio said Christmas in the Village is a great opportunity for people to thank them for their service.
“I think you should expect to see a lot of veterans at this event that you can thank for their service,” he said.
Centracchio said the two-hour event will be a replica of a Vietnam-era USO show. The day will feature USO performances by the New Providence Big Band and an act similar to the Andrews Sisters, with host Mike Montecalvo of WPRI Channel 12 opening the festivities.
“We did the tribute a couple of times in the past and people really liked it,” Centracchio said.
The event runs on July 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Scituate Gazebo, 606 W. Greenville Road, with a rain date of July 23. The event is free and open to the public.
“It’s an uplifting kind of thing,” Centracchio said.
Two days prior, the Scituate Preservation Society is hosting a companion fundraiser with an outdoor movie night featuring “It’s a Wonderful Life,” at Frederickson Farm, 985 Chopmist Hill Road.
The field opens at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a picnic and lawn chairs and the event is free, but donations are accepted gratefully.
It wouldn’t be Christmas in July without a visit from Santa Claus, who will make a special trip down from the North Pole with candy for children. There will also be food trucks, cold drinks and ice cream on site.
The event is supported by Wreaths Across America, the Scituate Business Association — RI and the Scituate Preservation Society.
The series began after COVID as a way to replicate the music from the December Christmas in the Village concert events.
“It’s a good tie-in between actual Christmas and July,” Centracchio said. “We use music as an opportunity to have people in the community come together. Music is an international language to bring people together,” he said.
