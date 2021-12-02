SMITHFIELD — Four Smithfield Christmas traditions are returning this year to bring festivities and joy to the holiday season.
Back after a year away due to COVID, the All Lit Up Christmas Parade returns on Saturday, Dec. 4, with parade floats, hot chocolate, live music and entertainment, all culminating in the Christmas tree lighting on the town green.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said to expect to see familiar faces on the parade floats, as well as new families and organizations joining the route. The parade begins at 4 p.m. at Smithfield High School and ends at the town green across from the Greenville Fire Department, 607 Putnam Pike.
“There’s a lot of stuff coming fast,” Rossi said.
Refreshments will be served at the green, along with live entertainment and more. Rossi said there will be planned precautions, with support from the Smithfield Department of Public Works.
Former state representative Tom Winfield, a member of the All Lit Up Christmas Parade Committee, said additional safety measures were enacted, and people should know if they come to watch the parade they will be safe.
Winfield said to expect some surprises this year, and thanked the community for its continued involvement with the parade.
“It’s a great way for the town to share the holiday spirit we create and extend through the holidays and into the new year,” Winfield said.
The SHS National Honor Society will bring the Holiday Story-Telling Festival to the town green on Friday, Dec. 10, where students, members of the Police and Fire departments, town officials and others will read stories to visitors.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. and running until 7:45 p.m., expect special guests, live music, crafts, food, games, story reading, touch-a-truck and more.
“These kids are amazing,” Rossi said of the NHS students’ efforts.
Santa is trading in his sleigh for a Smithfield fire truck Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12, where he and Buddy the Elf are touring Smithfield neighborhoods and waving hello to spectators along the way.
Rossi said the route is shortened from last year, and will not hit every street in Smithfield, and instead tour through its main thoroughfares. Santa and Buddy are hitting Greenville on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Esmond and Georgiaville on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Routes are posted on the town’s website, www.smithfieldri.com, and will include live Santa and Buddy tracking on each night for families to be able to run out and wave to the pair when nearby.
Also, Smithfield is asking for festive residents to decorate their homes in the 2nd annual Home for the Holidays House Decorating Contest beginning Dec. 1. The contest, begun last year to raise spirits during the holiday, was a hit with 32 contestants in 2020.
The deadline for applications is Friday, Dec. 17, at 4:30 p.m. Applications are available on the town’s website.
Judging will take place Dec. 17-20, and winners will be notified on Dec. 22. First, second and third place winners will receive prizes including cash, gift cards and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.