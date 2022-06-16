CUMBERLAND – If their final year of high school is any indication, say those who watched members of the Cumberland High School Class of 2022 in action, these graduates will take their opportunities and run with them.
School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, who watched as her daughter Kenzie crossed the commencement stage at Tucker Field last Friday, June 10, said COVID took so much from this class, causing its members to realize the importance of making things special. During their senior year, they did just that, making it the “best it could be” and embracing every experience. Seniors couldn’t count on anything being normal for their senior year, she said, but they “came into it with a vengeance.”
Freedman said she was so proud to recognize state champions, school record-breakers, all-state and nationally recognized musicians, and so many other accomplishments.
What a perfect night to celebrate all that this class has accomplished, she said. Now that this class crossed the bridge for the last time, it can cross the street like everyone else, she joked, and discover that there are many reasons for traffic on Mendon Road. Don’t believe everything you read on Facebook, Freedman advised graduates with a smile, and “tell your parents that as well.”
Freedman told graduates she still sees 1st-graders with toothless grins and backpacks bigger than themselves.
“As a mom I look out at all of you and I can’t believe how far you’ve come,” she said, and these graduates deserve to be celebrated as they take the next steps into the rest of their lives. She urged them to take chances, try something new, find themselves, find love even if it breaks their heart, to be kind and helpful, and to keep a piece of the town in their heart forever.
In a graduation ceremony filled with life object lessons, valedictorian Kaitlyn Vitkin reminded classmates how they’ve always been told that when life gives them lemons, make lemonade.
“Yet as the Class of 2022, when life gives us lemons, we should learn to throw them back at life,” she said. “None of us should accept life’s lemons because each of us deserves much more.”
Over four years, they’ve had so much thrown at them, said Vitkin, from camera issues during distance learning to trekking over the school footbridge, experiencing 10 different bell schedules to “the painful loss of the good Bosco sticks in the lunchroom.”
“But as a class, we have always made the best of these unconventional circumstances, adapting to make our high school experience as memorable as possible,” she said. “We refused to give in and accept the lemons life dealt us.”
This resourcefulness in finding something better (example: oranges) and not just blindly accepting what was given is often overlooked, “yet throughout our lives, it will influence so many of the decisions we make,” she said.
Everyone has the opportunity for improvement, said Vitkin, but that growth will look different for each graduate.
“What matters is not the type or the size of your development, but the resilience it takes to continue improving,” she said.
Salutatorian Paul Barlow shared about his work as an employee at Attleboro Farms, highlighting the most important and valued task at the nursery, sweeping the floors.
Barlow said he’s proud to be a great sweeper. Sweeping might seem like an unimportant or boring job, he said, “and honestly it is,” but of all the experiences I’ve had during my time in high school and the lessons I’ve learned from them, this boring, laborious task of sweeping the floor is the most important. It taught me that we must put effort into everything we do, not just the things we want to do.”
When graduates visualize their future, they see themselves in jobs they love, doing impactful work, but little do they consider the repetitive, routine tasks that required to get there, he said.
“Despite this work being arguably the most vital to our success, it is the work we try to avoid again and again,” he said.
“I’ll be honest, I was the same way. When I started at Attleboro Farms, I hated to sweep the floors. Every time 4:30 rolled around, I dreaded walking over to the broom closet. But I still picked up the broom, I still swept the store till it resembled Mr. Costa’s shiny head, and soon enough, my boss recognized this. He saw that I always put in the work needed, and began giving me more and more interesting jobs. And although I still occasionally sweep the floor, I do it knowing the effort I put in is responsible for the more exciting opportunities I receive.”
Principal Adolfo Costa used the hit TV show “Ted Lasso” to draw a lesson given by a coach to a player on his team who had been embarrassed during a practice drill. In it he asks the player if he knows the happiest animal on earth, the goldfish, and then asks if he knows why. The answer is that the goldfish has a 10-second memory.
The lesson is fitting, said Costa. Moving forward, everything may not go graduates’ way, people may not agree with them, and challenges will exist, but “stay positive in your pursuits,” he said, and don’t let hurdles and humps get in the way.
“Class of 2022, be like a goldfish,” said Costa.
Student Government President Michael Ciolino reminded classmates of their first day at the bus stop in kindergarten and the nervousness they felt as they waited for the bus. Before they crossed the street to the monitor, they needed three things, he said.
First they need know how to walk when there are bumps in the road, when the path isn’t straight, or when there are stairs to climb, he said, then to know how to talk, which could mean asking for help, then finally, to have a plan.
“Well, we know how to walk, we know how to talk, and we have a plan. It’s time to get on the bus. Tonight, this graduation, is our own bus stop and we have all the skills we need to hop on,” he said.
Supt. Phil Thornton said this was a day for students to celebrate all they accomplished, including overcoming COVID, masking, and nasal swabbing. He delivered a summary on how the world has changed to revolve entirely around technology, urging students to take a break from the tech for some face-to-face human interaction. The technology is designed to make life easier, he said, but it also means many people are just on their devices and not engaging. Let it be helpful, he said, but don’t let it consume you.
Mayor Jeff Mutter told students not to lose track of their authentic self, what gets them up in the morning, what drives them. Building consensus is not always popular, he said, and the hard work is in the details.
Mutter drew on lessons from the famous words of Admiral William H. McRaven, telling students that if they want to change the world, they should find someone to help them paddle. Recognize those who have helped you paddle, he said, search out opportunities to help others paddle. Cumberland will always be a safe place to land, said the mayor.
At the 2022 graduation, Michael Feroce led the CHS Band in performing “Waves of the Revolution,” and the Clef Singers performed “A Million Dreams.”
