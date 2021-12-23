CUMBERLAND – Victoria Fontaine is a junior at Cumberland High School and has hopes of becoming a nurse. This fall, while volunteering at Miriam Hospital in Providence, she decided she wanted to help children in hospitals this holiday season.
Fontaine said she initially thought about holding a toy drive with Hasbro Children’s Hospital until she found out that they only accept monetary donations.
While searching for other ways to brighten hospitalized children’s spirits during the holidays, Fontaine came across Cardz For Kidz, an organization that delivers handmade cards to children in hospitals around the country.
“We ship them to their organization in Chicago, and they ship them to children’s hospitals in every state,” Fontaine said.
While Fontaine made many cards herself, she said that she also wanted to include the community. With the help of her parents and four younger siblings, she spread flyers around Cumberland neighborhoods telling the community about the opportunity.
Along with flyers, social media helped the efforts. Fontaine said she posted word on Snapchat and her mom posted the information on Facebook.
They informed people that all they had to do was make a card and drop it off to her by Dec. 12 when she had to mail them to the organization in order for them to be delivered on time to children in hospitals around the country.
“My goal was to get 100 cards to send out,” Fontaine said. “After I had collected them all, before sending them out, I did a double count and I had collected 685 in total.”
She said that people all over the community came together to support her project, including Girl Scout troops, Bryant University’s tennis teams, her younger brother’s fifth grade class, and many neighbors.
“So many people responded and wanted to help, including neighbors, children at Community School, and students at Bryant and UConn,” said her mom, Cathy.
Another way they got the word out was through having a table at the Toys for Tots drive where people who were dropping off donations would be able to make a card right then and there.
Fontaine said that in previous years, she had seen that the organization shipped out roughly 5,000 cards and was very surprised how many she had that would contribute to the number.
“I was not expecting to get that many,” Victoria said. “It was much bigger than I anticipated.”
Fontaine said that she looked through almost all 685 cards. Some of the cards ranged from index cards to high quality cardstock and from scribbles to fancy designs.
“As long as it makes kids smile, that was my goal,” Fontaine said. “It was a lot of work at some points, but it was so worth it. It is so fun to see all the different cards and messages people wrote in them.”
Fontaine said she plans to make cards for kids next year as well
“It’s nice to see some nicety in the world,” Victoria said. “It shows you that there are still good people.”
