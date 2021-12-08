PAWTUCKET – Representatives from the Assumption Greek Church on Walcott Street still aren’t giving clues about their plans for the Read-Ott House next door, a week after a Breeze story reporting on a city citation requiring that it be repaired.
Asked Monday if there are any firm plans yet to either demolish the 1842 mansion or restore it, attorney George Microulis said neither he nor the church have anything to report on their plans for the run-down property.
The person who filed the most recent complaint against the church, neighbor and attorney Mark McBurney, said estimates given during his conversations with Microulis is that a renovation of the building could cost $75,000, and that the church was considering whether to demolish the building or restore it.
Barbara Zdravesky, of the Heritage Society of Pawtucket, said this week that the preservation group remains concerned about the future of the property, which is located in an area with plenty of beautiful old historic homes.
“It’s an important house and an important part of the neighborhood,” she said, adding that the organization will continue to keep an eye on it.
No one from the church has ever reached out to the Heritage Society about plans for the building, said Zdravesky, but she wouldn’t necessarily expect them to.
