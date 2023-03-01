NORTH PROVIDENCE – Participatory budgeting, where residents in communities are invited to decide on how certain money should be used, should be implemented in North Providence, says former Senate District 4 candidate Lenny Cioe.
As Cioe sees it, decisions too often are being made by a few elected officials on behalf of many thousands of residents, without proper feedback from those residents.
Cioe said he would like to see the town use the practice to spend all or part of its remaining $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which town officials have disagreed on how it should be spent. At the center of that debate is whether a new indoor community sports and recreation facility should be built and where it should go.
Participatory budgeting made its official entrance into Rhode Island last year as the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services and Department of Health launched a pilot project with local Health Equity Zone partners in Pawtucket/Central Falls and Providence.
According to a news release at the time, participatory budgeting is a democratic process allowing community members to directly decide how to spend part of a public budget. Following a structured process, residents identify community needs, generate ideas on how to meet them, and then vote directly on how to spend public funds to address issues related to health and racial inequities. Winning projects are then announced and implemented.
Cioe said he’s approached Town Councilor Mario Martone about coming to officials to present about the idea. He said no matter town officials’ disagreements with him as a progressive candidate, he’s still a member of the community with an idea for how to improve things.
“This helps create strong community,” he said. “It opens up the process to everyone.”
Cioe said he sees participatory budgeting as a great exercise for young people, and said that if you teach them to vote early, that involvement in democracy will likely carry forward into adulthood.
North Providence has a land crunch that officials are constantly talking about, said Cioe, but when it comes time for development of a new gas station or strip mall, it suddenly seems there’s plenty of room.
Martone this week said he’s fine having Cioe come before the committee and present his ideas, and “generally open to considering anything.” He said he loves to hear ideas for how the town can do anything better, and officials can then determine whether the idea is doable or not.
Mayor Charles Lombardi agreed, saying the viability of something all comes down to what’s proposed and how it’s proposed based on the community resources available. He said a recent public services subcommittee meeting showed plenty of disagreement about where such a recreation center might go.
Any project the town considers should be in keeping with the thought of what’s good for the community 25 or 30 years from now, said the mayor, not creating an untenable situation that the town can’t afford.
He said anyone coming up with an idea for spending of money should also offer specifics on how it should be funded.
