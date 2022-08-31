NORTH PROVIDENCE – One of the hardest-fought races in this year’s elections is the rematch between Leonardo “Lenny” Cioe and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, who are trading haymakers in a race seen as the pre-eminent one in the battle between progressive Democrats and those who would look to stop them from winning more power in Rhode Island.
Cioe says Ruggerio’s refusal to participate in a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters shows how scared he is of losing this race to represent North Providence and some of Providence after Ruggerio came fewer than 400 votes from losing to him two years ago.
“I’ve built up quite a base,” Cioe said, adding that many residents now know he and his team are coming and have a bottled water ready to hand them along the campaign trail.
Ruggerio has been in power for far too long at nearly 40 years, he said, and it’s time for someone to take his seat who cares more about residents and their concerns than corporate interests. Ruggerio is still here because of his remaining friendships and ties in the community, not because he’s exciting new supporters, he said.
Ruggerio says he has better uses for his campaign time than to engage with Cioe, saying he has “no desire to enter a debate” because he’s “focused elsewhere.” The challenger with his “radical leftist ideas” is too extreme for Senate District 4 or the state of Rhode Island, he says. Ruggerio contends that he continues to be a highly effective leader who, with his colleagues, is accomplishing many of the things Cioe and his allies are calling for.
Ruggerio said he’s proud of the relationships he’s cultivated over his many years in leadership, and won’t make any apologies for his ties within the community.
Cioe, 63, is getting a bit of an assist in his bid to upset Ruggerio, with independent challenger Stephen Tocco, who would face the Sept. 13 primary winner in November, purchasing local billboards with the statement that “It’s time to retire Senator Ruggerio,” and “40-plus years at the Statehouse is enough.”
The incumbent has the backing of North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, who said this week that it would be “a terrible loss” for the town if either Ruggerio or Rep. Arthur Corvese were to be defeated by progressive challengers “who want to give the store away.”
Ruggerio, 73 and retired administrator of the New England Laborers Labor Management Coop Trust, was first elected to the R.I. Senate in 1984 after spending three years in the House of Representatives. He is the most senior member of the Senate.
Ruggerio and his supporters, including Rep. William O’Brien, have seized on what the incumbent refers to as the “Lenny tax,” or a 10 percent property tax imposed on small businesses, referring to Cioe as a radical progressive in the Rhode Island Political Cooperative and a socialist.
Cioe says Ruggerio continues to misrepresent his views on taxes, the challenger saying he actually plans to eliminate taxes on small businesses.
Asked about Cioe’s response, Ruggerio pointed to one comment where Cioe offered a gross earnings threshold of $7 million for a company that would see new taxes under his plan, saying companies earning at those levels are considered small businesses and they would see new taxes.
Cioe responded that the $7 million was intended as a starting point for discussion, and had they taken part in a debate and actual discussion, instead of using the editor of the local newspaper as a mediator, they could have had a debate on such issues as revenue cutoffs.
“At the end of the day let’s be clear: We need to design a tax system that eliminates small business tax, while requiring large corporations, like Amazon, to finally pay their fair share. We need to end the big giveaways to these multinationals,” he said.
Cioe says Ruggerio continues to be more interested in corporate connections to companies such as Procaccianti, which is behind the planned new Neon Marketplace on Mineral Spring Avenue, while not even bothering to show up for the hearings where residents expressed their concerns about the proposal, said Cioe.
Rhode Island’s entire system for municipal planning is built around the interests of corporations, says Cioe, with residents too far left behind. Citizens should not have to travel as far as they do for basic health care or services, he says, and developing based on community needs, instead of keeping a system where yet another gas station is coming to Mineral Spring Avenue, is the way to go.
A nurse, he also took aim at low Medicaid reimbursements, saying medical professionals are working harder than ever for less pay.
“If people knew what we deal with, they would be throwing money at us,” he said, adding that the same can be said for low-paid teachers.
He said his message, including higher minimum wages, lower taxes for those who need it, and investments in affordable housing, is strong and resonating, which is why Ruggerio is resorting to attack mailers.
Cioe said his campaign two years ago sent shockwaves, and Ruggerio blamed the results on the impacts of COVID, perhaps not realizing who he is as an organizer and campaigner and what he stands for.
“We built a plane while flying,” he said. “Now the plane’s ascending.”
Ruggerio told The Breeze he’s been very happy with the support he’s received from residents. He said he believes his message is resonating, particularly on initiatives the General Assembly has undertaken in the past couple of years, including eliminating the car tax early, which was “very big in North Providence,” with the third highest car tax overall.
He said leaders also cut taxes for some, including military members, and increased Social Security to help people during tough times. Some wanted to remove the gas tax, he said, but he prioritized the car tax because gas taxes are used to fix Rhode Island’s roads and bridges.
“It’s really about the economy,” he said.
Cioe is the only one saying he’s been in office for too long, said Ruggerio, emphasizing that his experience is second to none.
“I have a ton of it,” he said. “I just don’t think he’s the right candidate.”
On the whole Neon station matter, Ruggerio said commercial zoning is primarily a municipal issue. While he’s heard about the situation, he said, state lawmakers would have little or no involvement in such a matter. He noted, however, that he supports business and alternative energy initiatives, and the electric charging stations planned for the stations are an important step in the right direction.
Ruggerio stated that if any R.I. Political Cooperative members gain power, “it will be terrible for the state.”
The General Assembly took steps to increase the minimum wage over several years to $15, he said, and now the Coop is pushing for $19.
“If we did that, they’d be advocating for $25,” he said. “They keep moving the goalposts as soon as we do something.”
Leaders also approved legislation to address care issues within the medical profession and are taking steps to do the same with teachers, as well as on affordable housing and reducing income taxes.
“What he’s come up with is rehashing some of the things we’ve done,” he said. “He’s copying our agenda in the Senate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.