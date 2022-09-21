NORTH PROVIDENCE – Results of high-profile General Assembly races in North Providence proved to be two of the biggest disappointments for members of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, with Lenny Cioe and Clara Hardy both coming up well short in their bids to unseat longtime incumbents.
Cioe, whose vote deficit to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio in Senate District 4 grew to more than 1,100 votes from the 341 votes he lost by in 2020, told The Breeze this week that it’s too soon to determine what’s next for his political future.
Cioe said that he, aided by an “amazing team,” ran a campaign of humility, bold ideas, human values, and integrity, while his opponent spent big money to paint him as a socialist.
“I wasn’t going to give up those values,” he said. “I promoted Democrat values asking for a debate. He promoted Republican values by refusing to have one.”
As Cioe sees it, he spent $33,000 in money from individual donors and was outspent more than 10-1 by an opponent who took money from corporate interests in trying to stop his grassroots campaign.
Cioe said he sees real harm to Democracy by Ruggerio not agreeing to debate issues before voters. The challenger at one point or another was available to every person in the district, he said, and those voters deserved to hear the candidates’ differences as issues were discussed.
Asked if he believes his candidacy brought about some good, Cioe said there’s no doubt.
“I lit a fire under his ass,” he said, saying he forced Ruggerio to walk the district to talk to residents after decades of doing little of it.
Ruggerio could not be reached for comment this week.
Cioe said he was also going up against North Providence’s mayor, its Town Council, and a redistricting process that saw some of the Providence portions of District 4 that he won by a 2-1 margin two years ago no longer in the district this time around.
Asked about his running with others in the progressive Rhode Island Political Cooperative, which lost most of its races statewide despite a mission to elect “a whole new government,” Cioe said he has no regrets about doing so, saying the organization gave him opportunities the state party never would have given him, teaching him how to campaign and supporting him at every step.
Cioe said he believes District 4 voters “are going to experience buyer’s remorse” soon enough after the majority of this working-class district voted against one of their own.
In Senate District 4, the final tally was 2,650 votes for Ruggerio, or 59.4 percent, to 1,547 votes, or 34.7 percent for Cioe, and 253 votes, or 5.9 percent, for Steve Tocco.
Corvese vs. Hardy
In House District 55, the margin was more substantial, with 1,710 voters, or 68.6 percent, voting for Corvese, and 774 voters, or 31.2 percent, voting for Hardy.
“Although the results of the election were not what I had hoped, I am so proud of the campaign that I ran with lots of help and support from others,” Hardy said in a release. “Thanks to all the volunteers who gave their time and worked their butts off over the past year. To all those that contributed financially, thank you for your support. I want to especially thank those who believed in my vision and in me to cast their vote in my favor.”
She said she knew it would be difficult to unseat a 24-year incumbent who is a career politician with deep roots to the community, but she said she saw that North Providence “needed another option other than a man who is truly more like a Republican, one who votes against gun-sense policies, against women’s reproductive rights, against protecting the environment and helping increase wages of low-income people.”
“However, politics is about relationships, and although I believe that I made wonderful connections with people in the thousands of doors I knocked and truly appreciate all those people who welcomed me into their homes, provided me with water on extremely hot days and talked to me about their lives, it still wasn’t enough to win against the loyalty people feel towards a man who was born and raised here in North Providence,” she said.
Hardy offered her “heartfelt thanks, appreciation and love to all those people who helped me through this campaign journey.”
She did not respond when asked by email whether she plans to mount another challenge two years from now.
Corvese told The North Providence Breeze he’d been hopeful about winning his race, but never imagined he’d reach these vote totals after running unopposed on previous elections. He said he was heartened by the confidence voters gave him, and he pledged that he won’t betray that confidence.
Opposition is always good, he said, helping to create a vibrant democracy.
He thanked the people of the district for their confidence, saying he will continue to be responsible and responsive to them, replying to all calls and emails.
Corvese said he received a good reception throughout the campaign from people who are pleased with the representation they’ve had.
Asked about Hardy comparing him to a Republican, he said that the far-left of the party doesn’t understand or fully appreciate that not all Democrats in Rhode Island are the same, that the Democrats in North Providence and Johnston aren’t the same as the ones on the east side of Providence.
“We have a big tent, that’s been the strength of the party over the last 70 years,” he said.
It’s hard for the left end of the party to understand that not every Democrat has to subscribe to every plank of the national party, he said, and he would venture to guess that most people in North Providence agree with one or several planks of the party, but not the whole thing.
“That’s why I’ve been successful,” he said, and why he doesn’t think the “radical co-op” did all that well.
