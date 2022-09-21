NORTH PROVIDENCE – Results of high-profile General Assembly races in North Providence proved to be two of the biggest disappointments for members of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, with Lenny Cioe and Clara Hardy both coming up well short in their bids to unseat longtime incumbents.

Cioe, whose vote deficit to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio in Senate District 4 grew to more than 1,100 votes from the 341 votes he lost by in 2020, told The Breeze this week that it’s too soon to determine what’s next for his political future.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.