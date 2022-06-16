LINCOLN – Christina Cipolla was overcome with surprise on Friday, May 27, when she was named District Teacher of the Year at the William M. Davies Career & Technical High School in Lincoln.
Cipolla, a Cumberland resident, has been a staple in the Davies community since she first joined the school in 1997. Cipolla has worked in the special education department as a reading specialist.
She thought she was going to help fold tablecloths on Friday afternoon when she walked into the conference room to shouts of “Surprise!” Cipolla’s husband, Chris, daughters Rebecca and Julia, and family friend Michael Kenney were in attendance.
When asked to fold tablecloths, “most people would be like … what?” said school director Mary Watkins. “Not Christina. She’d do anything to help.”
“I thought they needed a hand folding!” Cipolla said, adding that she had “no inkling whatsoever” of what was to come.
On a more serious note, the veteran teacher said she’s honored to be District Teacher of the Year. Davies is technically its own school district, governed by an independent board of trustees.
“It means I get to represent the school at the state level, making connections with other district teachers of the year and bringing that insight and knowledge back to Davies,” she said.
Wiggins said the school had six applicants this year.
“I was very happy with the number of people excited to take that role on,” Wiggins said, telling Cipolla she was “a very easy choice.”
Cipolla said she’s dedicated her entire professional life to Davies, saying, “I love the school tremendously. My family, my own kids, know…” she started. “They’ve been so supportive.”
“She’s put her blood, sweat and tears into this school,” one of her daughters agreed.
Cipolla said she feels blessed to do what she does every day. She looks forward to waking up, grabbing her extra large Dunkin’ coffee and arriving by 6:30 a.m. to get started.
“It’s a strong sense of community here, and we all love the children tremendously.
“We strive to help the kids academically and in their technical areas, and there have been so many success stories,” she said.
In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Cipolla leads the school’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program, which Wiggins said is about “creating an environment at school that rewards things like being a friend, making positive contributions and bringing joy to others.”
