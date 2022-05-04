PAWTUCKET – Some of this city’s greatest building blocks have taken far too long to be put in place, says Mayor Donald Grebien, but visible progress is now hard to miss.
Grebien, at a campaign kickoff at Shri Yoga on Tuesday, May 3, was planning to ask voters to again place their trust in the direction he’s taken Pawtucket since first winning election in 2010, when the city was on the brink of bankruptcy. Working with the City Council, they’ve been able to steer the community in a better direction, he said, and good things continue to happen.
The two biggest and most obvious successes, he said, are the ongoing construction of a new soccer stadium and associated development on the downtown riverfront and a new commuter rail station on the Pawtucket/Central Falls line, a project he noted was first studied under the Doyle administration when Grebien was a member of the City Council.
“It’s taken way too long,” he said.
The incumbent said he started knocking on doors seeking votes about a week ago, earlier than his usual May or June timeframe with a campaign he says has been easier to jump into because he spent so much time campaigning door to door in two recent special council elections for Clovis Gregor and Marlena Martins Stachowiak.
In addition to a years-long aggressive road repaving campaign and ongoing effort to overhaul all Pawtucket schools in an unprecedented fashion, Grebien said the city is now focusing more than ever on quality-of-life issues and dollars for social and emotional well-being of residents after the pandemic.
With a zero-increase budget proposed with level funding across the board, the city is now focusing on spending of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars, said Grebien.
That spending will include social and emotional supports for residents post-pandemic, including building a stronger relationship with Family Service of Rhode Island and adding a new social worker in addition to one hired previously. The social/emotional work on the street will include a greater partnership with local schools, he said, focusing on the question of how to best get resources where they’re needed.
The Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club and Pawtucket YMCA are now teaming up for the first time on a joint social worker, said Grebien, and the city is committed to the same goals that these two organizations are.
Grebien thanked planned speakers Mary Bray, Linda Weisinger and Rep. Leonela Felix.
He said Pawtucket’s future is bright with the Transit Oriented Development District and Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Hub coming this year, along with associated development in the area. The city is also focused on advancing its largest economic development project in the soccer stadium, he said.
Grebien said he will continue to be committed to small businesses as they bounce back from the pandemic, saying they will continue to be supported under the Pawtucket Commerce Department.
Pawtucket’s youth represent the city’s future, he said in prepared remarks, and continuing to invest in their education and learning environments is so important to them. He added that his administration looks forward to the possibility of a new high school campus at McCoy Stadium.
“We have done so much together through a lot of hard work and still have much more to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.