PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket came away from the last fiscal year with a budget surplus of $3.326 million, according to audited financial statements from Hague, Sahady & Co., but that number would have been closer to $500,000 without the benefit of federal funding coming here.
Director of Finance Joanna L’Heureux, updating the City Council on the audit, said the reason for the surplus was that total revenues and other sources were over budget by $3.33 million because the state, using federal CARES Act funding to give cities and towns additional COVID-19 funds, sent the city $2.9 million to supplement the budget.
“If not for that allocation from the CARES Act, the city would’ve ended up with a less than $500,000 surplus,” she wrote in a memo on the agenda for a council meeting tonight, March 23.
L’Heureux reminded the council that the city ran a $1.3 million deficit in fiscal year 2020, and as it entered the fiscal year 2021 budget cycle, the community was hit hard by the pandemic.
“The City Council and administration worked together on a budget plan that would not increase taxes on residents at such a difficult time, and thus did not take steps to make up the $1.3 million deficit from the year prior,” she wrote.
As FY 2021 progressed, however, it became apparent that the city would run a large deficit without intervention, she said. The city then took a host of steps, working with the support of the council, school board and administration, to reduce the burden on taxpayers while providing essential services. The council passed a 1.5 percent delayed tax increase, the School Committee used its significant projected surplus to cover $1.5 million in debt service payments, and city employees participated in a Workshare program for more than a year, saving more than $1 million.
“Had the city not received the allocation of state aid from the General Assembly using CARES Act money, the city would have run a slight deficit despite the imperative interventions” enacted by officials, said L’Heureux, but with the unanticipated $2.9 million combined with other initiatives, the surplus came in at $3.3 million. Total expenditures and other uses were over budget by $3,764.
Here are some noteworthy budgetary differences found in the audit report:
• Savings of $965,000 in the Finance Department;
• Savings of $1.3 million in the Public Works Department;
• Savings of $775,000 in police, uniform and civilian;
• Cost of $917,000 in the Fire Department, mainly due to overtime overages as a result of COVID-19;
• And debt service overages of $1.1 million due to early debt service payments.
The School Department ended the year with a $1.2 million surplus due to savings in salaries, benefits and purchase services, but the schools transferred $6.3 million out of their unrestricted fund into their capital projects fund to continue building the pay-go capital project fund for school renovations. The schools also transferred $1.575 million to the city to cover school debt payments.
The city’s total unassigned fund balance as of June 30 of last year stands at $14,288,469, according to the audit, which is slightly over the 10 percent minimum fund balance required per policy adopted by the council. The school fund balance, or savings, is $3,977,693.
