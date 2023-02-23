WOONSOCKET – The City Council on Monday approved new fees for contractors who fail to show up for appointments without notice, though members agreed to cut the fees in half amid criticism from Councilor Garrett Mancieri, who defended his position on why contractors should not be charged for no-show appoints.
A proposal to institute such fees had previously been defeated in a 2-2 tie since when all councilors weren’t present.
The change, requested by Planning Director Mike Debroisse and proposed by Council President Chris Beauchamp, would have required a contractor to pay a $50 fee before an appointment is rescheduled, but that number was reduced to $25 after an amendment by Councilor Brian Thompson. According to Debroisse, the city processes nearly 2,400 permits, and up to 50 of them annually involve no-shows.
Councilor Scott McGee said Monday that in his experience in real estate, he wishes he could charge people every time they don’t show up to a viewing, and he requires individuals to call him 30 minutes before their scheduled time to confirm that they’re coming.
“To me this is just a no brainer and I support this,” he said.
Mancieri said far too many people in the city do not enjoy the process of establishing a business, and often don’t do business here because it’s too difficult. He added that when someone applies for a permit, they want to improve the property, which could ultimately bring in more revenue to the city. He added that many people have different reasons why they don’t end up showing up.
“I think it sends the message that if you come to Woonsocket you have to pay your fees or we don’t want you,” he said.
Mancieri added that people previously did not need a new certificate of occupancy when a former tenant was in the building, however, that was changed to generate revenue and was just another fee along with filing a zoning certificate with the Planning Department. He mentioned a clothing store that recently filed a zoning certificate on Main Street.
“I think we all know you can open a clothing store on Main Street,” he said, adding that he would not be breaking his campaign promise by “nickeling and diming” people who are trying to invest in the community and make it a better place.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said this isn’t about revenue and not about punishment to the residents and people who want to bring their business to the city, it is about holding everyone accountable. She added that the notion that Woonsocket is not a friendly place to businesses due to the no-show fee is taking it “a little too far.” Beauchamp agreed, saying that if one talks to the people in planning and the people who go out to no-show appointments, they get frustrated. This shows Woonsocket employees that their time is just as valuable as anyone else’s, he said, especially as they have been struggling to fill positions.
“This isn’t a punitive thing, it’s a responsibility,” he said.
McGee confirmed with Debroisse that it wasn’t about the money. Debroisse said that he had listened to the concerns of the council and talked to the president of the Rhode Island Building Officials Association who said a lot of communities are doing similar things.
“Woonsocket is taking the lead at industry standards,” he said.
Thompson proposed the amendment to change the fee to $25 and Mancieri seconded it, but Debroisse said that they were already at a low cost compared to what he had seen across the country.
“I was trying to meet somewhere in the middle of this,” said Thompson.
The amendment to change the fee to $25 was passed 4-3, with Beauchamp, Gonzalez, and McGee voting no.
