PAWTUCKET – The degraded façade of one of the city’s most recognizable old mansions is again taking center stage in the Quality Hill neighborhood after the city issued violations last month against its owner, the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church next door.
Abutting neighbor and local attorney Mark McBurney, who has long been in a standoff with church leaders over the condition of the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St., filed a complaint alleging repeated violations as the “repeat offender” church has failed to complete upgrades of the old mansion.
“The Ott Mansion has been abandoned and derelict for some 30 years,” he wrote to the city. “It is a perpetual eyesore, depressing neighborhood property values. Congregants do not live in Quality Hill, so diminished property values over 20 years are not their concern.”
Aside from code violations, he said, the church committed in a 1992 memorandum of agreement to develop a comprehensive plan to maintain all properties. The church has neither maintained its properties nor created such a plan, he said, and in 1997, the city found multiple violations.
In a Nov. 15 letter to McBurney from Director of Zoning and Code Enforcement William Vieira Sr., Vieira indicated that the city cited the church for the mansion being in a state of disrepair, including needing paint and replacement of rotted or broken trim and siding.
Vieira did not find violations related to McBurney’s other complaints, including trash issues and lights allegedly pointing into neighboring properties.
McBurney said he filed his zoning complaint with the city on Aug. 20, “after years of failed negotiations with the church.” Representatives from the church did not respond to a request for comment this week.
Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien’s office, said the property owners were notified of infractions and are required to work to correct them.
“The Zoning/Compliance Department has the responsibility to respond to all complaints and strives to increase the quality of life in our city,” she said.
McBurney said that in his earlier conversations with the church’s attorney, George Microulis, estimates for repairs were tabbed at $75,000, and that the church was considering whether to demolish the building instead of repairing it. He said he’s learned that because of the city’s findings, the question will be put to parishioners about whether to preserve the building.
A demolition would only add to the neighborhood trauma experienced when the church commissioned six 100-year-old trees to be cut down, he said.
“This is the second time the city has cited the church for failure to maintain the Ott Mansion. The first instance was 1997,” he said. “The two citations show the Greek Orthodox Church has failed to maintain the Ott Mansion for some 40 years.”
He added, “We all have an obligation to maintain our properties. It is galling when these carpetbaggers with Massachusetts plates roll in and out every Sunday, leaving their mess in their rear-view mirrors, while not paying a dime in property taxes. We pay taxes and we maintain our properties. The Pawtucket Greek Orthodox Church does neither.”
The Breeze reported two years ago this week that the Preservation Society of Pawtucket, now known as the Heritage Alliance of Pawtucket, was focusing renewed efforts on preserving the Read-Ott House and the Pitcher-Goff House, both on Walcott Street, after the disappointing demolition of the Hose Company No. 6. The primary concern, said representatives then, was the Read-Ott mansion, which was being considered at the time for demolition.
The church had also sought to demolish the mansion a decade earlier, noted preservationists.
Officially listed in a synopsis of the Quality Hill Historic District as the 1842 Read-Ott House, the old mansion is described as a Greek Italianate house that was given a full third story and a wealth of Georgian Revival details in the early 20th century. W.G. Sheldon was the architect on the remodeling at the time, designing the most prominent added detail, the two-story, balustraded front portico.
The city’s property tax database lists the mansion as covering 6,000 square feet of living space.
It was originally built for John B. Read, a hardware merchant, and was remodeled for Joseph Ott, founder of the Royal Weaving Company.
In his August complaint to the city, McBurney complained of rat-infested garbage left uncovered in dumpsters, including police having to speak with church representatives about the problem in August, large industrial roof structures with possible exhaust fans inches from the roof’s edge emitting noxious odors, floodlights shining into neighboring windows, gambling on premises even though the church agreed not to have gambling starting in 1992, noise from industrial air conditioners, improperly engineered parking plans, and failure to maintain property lines and fences, among others.
Vieira, following his response confirming the citations for disrepair, said he saw no trash issues at the time of his visit, though he reminded the church that trash must be removed within two days, said roof structures are within legal height and distance, said lighting is properly controlled, and said the agreement not to allow gambling in 1992 was related to casino nights, bingos, “and other forms of hardcore gambling.”
“Today, those forms of gambling are no longer allowed, and I believe the intent of the agreement was to stop that type of gambling,” he said. “However, the city is aware that churches and organizations may sell raffle tickets at their events for cash and prizes, as long as it is approved by the State Police.”
Vieira also found that the noise level of church air conditioners will need to be measured next summer. A parking plan was submitted and approved by the Zoning Board as part of the 1992 decision granting variances to the church, he said.
In terms of property violations, he said the only ones he found were between McBurney’s property at 15 Arlington St. and the church property and it’s McBurney’s fencing that’s blocking access to the church property. The property lines have been proven by a survey previously conducted, he said, and that survey showed that McBurney is encroaching on the church’s property and debris behind his garage is damaging the church’s fence.
“At this time, I am requesting that you remove the pieces of fence from the property and to remove any debris from the rear of your garage,” he said.
“If you feel this is your property, I suggest you hire a certified surveyor to dispute the survey that was performed at the church’s expense.”
