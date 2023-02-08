PAWTUCKET – City officials are considering a 20-year tax stabilization agreement with the developers of a proposed large-scale trucking and distribution center at the former Microfibres building at 1 Moshassuck St.
The project utilizes a portion of city-owned Morley Field next door while preserving some of that property for revamped park space, a compromise that hasn’t done much to satisfy critics of the plan to remove the athletic field space in Woodlawn.
In a presentation before the City Council this week, Tax Assessor Bob Burns said the estimated cost of construction is $20 million to be phased in over 20 years. The properties are currently assessed at $3,041,600, and that would rise to $23,041,600 two decades from now. Burns said his office is supporting the agreement.
The total annual tax bill currently on the property is $88,267, and Blackstone Distribution Center LLC would see a more gradual increase in values under the stabilization agreement where the value would be $407,487 by 2034 and $668,667 by 2043.
Stabilization agreements are typically sold as a way to make developments more feasible or profitable for developers.
The City Council’s finance subcommittee will consider the agreement at its meeting tonight, Feb. 8.
In a memo to the council from last summer (before controversy over previous plans to remove all of Morley Field) and presented this evening, Commerce Director Sandra Cano said the Planning and Redevelopment Department reviewed the application, and it was found that the reuse of this vacant industrial property will result in new job creation, tax revenue, and the elimination of a deteriorating structure at a gateway entrance into Pawtucket. She said officials were supportive of the proposal.
The applicant was granted final development plan approval for the 159,000-square-foot distribution facility last April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.