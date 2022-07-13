PAWTUCKET — With Pawtucket continuing to plan for extensive revitalization of the Broad Street area, several major ongoing projects were presented to the City Council this month.
Director of Commerce Sandra Cano and Planning Director Bianca Policastro led a presentation on the status of ongoing city projects on July 6. During the full council meeting the same night, members unanimously approved a resolution ratifying a construction and maintenance agreement with the state through the Department of Transportation for the Pawtucket Broad Street regeneration.
The first project presented during the pre-council meeting was the Tidewater Landing project, which has been helmed alongside Fortuitous Partners since it was first announced in 2019. Cano said they have gone through the process to approve the project at the local level, but there have been delays due to increased costs in labor and material, in part due to supply chain impacts from the pandemic.
Cano said Phase One of the Tidewater project was divided into two parts – Phase One A and Phase One B. In total, Phase One includes the 10,000 seat soccer stadium, a riverwalk and bridge along the Seekonk River, and 435 residential units. There will also be development of commercial and office space along Taft Street.
“This is a project that is really needed by this community,” Cano told the council. “I think that you’ve all been very supportive, we know that Pawtucket really does need love at this time and this development would allow the city not only to have some job creation back in the city but also some great activity to our downtown …”
Last month, members of the Rhode Island Commerce Board visited Pawtucket’s riverfront for the first time and got an up-close look at the in-progress Tidewater Landing project from Festival Pier across the Pawtucket River. Dan Kroeber, director of development at Fortuitous Partners, said at last month’s site visit that they expect a lot of boating activity, including potential day cruises from Providence to see a game. He said there will be some 70 full-time workers here, plus hundreds of part-time jobs. Also of note, he said, some 60,000 square feet of retail space would feature plenty of local vendors. The city is marketing the future retail space, but there is no available word on businesses that may be interested.
The board continues to explore next steps to take as it considers a plan supported by Gov. Dan McKee, chairperson of the board, to fill a $30 million funding gap, including an extra investment of $10 million from Pawtucket, and the state moving up $20 million of its funding from a later phase of the project.
Councilors on July 6 asked if Cano anticipated Phase One B to “be completed as expected” and expressed concern with costs of the project falling on residents. Cano said they have expressed to the city and state that they “don’t have a lot more time” to secure funding for the project. She said they were “aggressively negotiating” an agreement supporting the project with the state and hoped this would be finalized, “hopefully,” in less than six weeks.
The Pawtucket/Central Falls train station is planned to be completed by the end of 2022, according to Cano. She said the station will also have a RIPTA transit hub located at the same site, and there will be 400 parking spots – double the parking in the original station proposal. Original projections expected the project to be completed by now, but impacts on supply chain access and material costs have delayed the timeline.
Sharing specifics about the supply chain impact, Policastro said one example is the cost of drywall, which went up almost 30 percent on June 1 and rose again last week. The cost of tungsten, which is used in LED lighting, went up 65 percent. Then, of course, there is a labor shortage.
“We’re not making excuses... these are real, actual issues. I think everyone just got so used to saying ‘well, it’s COVID,’ but there are concrete numbers behind that,” Policastro said.
A property in Pawtucket’s Transit Oriented Development District on the line between Pawtucket and Central Falls, where there was a fire a few years ago, may become green space. Cano said both cities requested the Department of Environmental Management conduct an environmental assessment and determine if part of the property can be redeveloped into a field.
The Fuller Mill Project will redevelop 22 residential units at 145 Exchange St. Cano said plans have been submitted by the developer, but the city is seeking more funding support.
A Fed Ex distribution center is planned for 400 Division St., which has been vacant for some time. Interior renovation and outside parking development have been granted, Cano said.
The Dexter Street Commons project envisions 150 residential units and three commercial units at 71 Dexter St. Regulatory approval has been granted, but no permits have been issued.
A project at the former St. Edward Church, at 396 Weeden St., will rehab 40 residential units and develop 20 new units for a total of 60.
Three phases of work are planned for the former Memorial Hospital, Cano said. This will include affordable housing units, market rate housing, and commercial units.
A planned distribution center at 1 Moshassuck St. will incorporate the Morley Field property as part of the redevelopment of the neighboring Microfibres site. Policastro said environmental site assessments have been completed, and demolition is underway at Moshassuck St. The city is working with DEM and the National Park Service to find a replacement property for Morley Field, which is a required step because the recreation space was originally purchased with a National Park Service grant. Policastro said a recreation replacement property proposal may come to the council later this month.
