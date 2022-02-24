WOONSOCKET – In a unanimous 7-0 vote standing in agreement with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, the City Council passed a resolution in opposition to House Bill 2022–H6638 at their regular meeting on Feb. 21.
The proposed state legislation prohibits single-family residential zoning in municipalities with populations of over 20,000 and mandates that those municipalities adopt zoning regulations for middle housing in single-family residential zones.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Brianna Henries (East Providence), Rep. David Morales (Providence) and Rep. Karen Alzate (Pawtucket), and was introduced on Jan. 6 of this year.
“Effectively has the state reaching down into the 39 cities and towns and micromanaging their affairs once again,” said Councilman James Cournoyer. “What they want to do is increase density in already dense communities, such as Woonsocket, and I would submit to you that if you lined up the 39 cities and towns … the ones that have the most challenges – fiscally, socially, and otherwise – are the ones with the most density. And yet they want to create more density. It’s an absurdity in my mind.”
Woonsocket’s population is 42,240, as of the 2020 census. North Smithfield’s population is 12,588, which would disqualify them from the bill’s population minimum. Of 39 municipalities in Rhode Island, 19 have more than 20,000 residents.
Other council members echoed that they found the proposed bill absurd.
Council Vice President John Ward suggested that the bill may be more effective if it targeted cities and towns with more than 20,000 residents but less than 40,000.
“Us? We’ve done enough,” Ward said.
The resolution will also be shared with other municipalities, as well as the speaker of the house, senate president, chairmen of municipal government committees for both houses, and the Woonsocket senators and representatives.
Council President Daniel Gendron called the sponsoring representatives “emotional” and “reactive,” and said the legislation was “horrible.”
“At some point everyone will realize that if we stopped interfering, things would fix themselves,” Gendron said, “Get out of the way, let the people who know what they’re doing at the local level do what they’re supposed to do.”
