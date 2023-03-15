PAWTUCKET – A new arcade room is coming to The Green on Main at 228 Main St., after the City Council’s Board of License Commissioners approved its license last week.
The arcade room is in the same vicinity as a coming new indoor skate park now under construction, said developer Leslie Moore, who also recently welcomed a new penny candy store to The Green on Main, which is a sort of indoor green park complete with vendors.
The council unanimously approved Leslie Moore’s request on March 8 to open the arcade, which will offer a variety of old-school arcade games within one room, including the classic Ms. Pac-Man. Moore said the room will be an option for patrons of the nearby skate park, with a flat fee of $5 for unlimited time in the room per day.
Video games would be played on several TV screens and not through coin-operated consoles, and Moore plans to have the room open every day that the indoor skate park is open, initially Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with hours eventually running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jose Albuquerque, owner of Boulevard Banquet Hall, and Halo Lounge co-owner Jeremiah Sullivan offered their support to Moore during the hearing, encouraging her to “continue what she is doing” to enhance the city and its entertainment offerings. There was no official word on when the game room will be opened.
