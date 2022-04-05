WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket City Council has once again voted in favor of a resolution that stands in opposition to legislation in the Rhode Island General Assembly.
“It seems like every meeting now we have something before us that’s coming from the General Assembly that makes you say, ‘What the hell is going on?’” Councilor James Cournoyer said at the council meeting on Monday.
Senate bill 2022 — 2622, sponsored by Democrat Senators Meghan Kallman who represents Pawtucket and North Providence; Dominick Ruggerio, North Providence, Providence; Valarie Lawson, East Providence; Jonathan Acosta, Central Falls, Pawtucket; Maryellen Goodwin, Providence; Michael McCaffrey, Warwick; Susan Sosnowski, New Shoreham, South Kingstown; Kendra Anderson, Warwick, Cranston; and Jeanine Calkin, Warwick; would “grant the right-of-first-refusal to qualified nonprofits for the purchase of certain multifamily properties.” The bill is currently in progress in the Senate.
The bill would allow nonprofits to jump ahead of other private companies and citizens in the sale of multifamily (more than three family) homes.
The Woonsocket City Council passed a resolution in opposition to this bill, stating that, “this bill would stifle economic development and deny the free market of potential real estate buyers.”
“I don’t even know if it’s constitutional, and if it is, it’s nuts. It feels like meeting after meeting after meeting we’re dealing with nuts down in the General Assembly,” Cournoyer said.
“We have a local activist who testified recently that the biggest crisis facing Woonsocket is a housing crisis, and of course I was confused because I thought the biggest crisis was the climate crisis, it was existential, we weren’t going to survive, but nonetheless, the latest height of crisis is the housing crisis,” Cournoyer went on to say. “Obviously I will be supporting this resolution that opposes this bill, but I think people better wake up in this city, and this experiment going on at the General Assembly with these nut bags.”
“We have got to find some good candidates to go up there. I think every week it can’t get any worse, and then … it comes again,” Cournoyer finished.
Council Vice President John Ward echoed Cournoyer. “Sadly, I’ve become almost numb to this stuff,” he said. “It really does question the constitutionality of it because it gives the state the right to block out legitimate bidders on a private sale. The fact that we have legislators who think this way is frightening … I am frankly disgusted with this bill, as I have been with others. I wish there was a way to add emphasis to my vote.”
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez also spoke out against this bill, particularly as someone who “works closely with nonprofits.”
“I want to make it clear,” Gonzalez said, “that this is not anything against nonprofit organizations, it’s just an unfair system to put in a law that says we should automatically be first in line. As a person who runs a nonprofit, I’m uncomfortable with this. This is not anything against nonprofits, we are grateful for all the contributions they add to the city, we just need to be fair.”
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who brought this bill to the attention of the city council, added to the chorus of disagreement.
“For all those who say the city of Woonsocket is not addressing the housing crisis, and Councilman Cournoyer referred to a particular person who has been extremely critical of the elected officials in the city of Woonsocket lately – I don’t see it myself, but I get these lovely little pictures of screenshot sent to me – and I always say if you would spend as much time putting your energy into something as positive as you do something negative, we could move forward quicker and get more done,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
The mayor added that there are between 75 and 100 housing choices in the city, and challenged critics to look at housing around the state and compare how much Woonsocket is doing to meet the housing needs of the city.
“When someone wants to be critical of what the administration and the council is doing, I would invite them to speak to us face to face. I would be more than happy to have a meeting, have the council join the administration, and we could share the facts instead of hiding behind a keyboard. Cowards hide behind keyboards,” the mayor said, “and generally when it’s after 9 p.m. it becomes dangerous.”
Council President Gendron warned the mayor not to “be foolish,” and said that anyone who wants to sit down and have a discussion, they “just want to pontificate behind a keyboard and try and advance their own useless agenda.”
As for the senate bill, Gendron called it “disgusting.” He added that the last time he spoke out about the legislation coming out of Providence, he was called racist and faced other character attacks. “I want to make it clear that my anger and disgust is with the legislation. I don’t know any of the people that are listed there, but it’s horrible legislation. And listen, if you can’t take the criticism, that’s not my problem, but don’t throw blame at the people who are pointing out your faults, your flaws, your shortcomings.”
Alex Kithes, former city councilor in Woonsocket and executive director of Rebuild Woonsocket, told The Breeze that he was sure that the “activist” the councilors and the mayor were referring to was him. Kithes is outspoken politically, publicly, and digitally in favor of housing reform in Woonsocket, and said that not much of what they said surprised him.
Kithes, making it clear that he was speaking on his own behalf and not any organizations he’s involved with, told The Breeze that the personal attacks are par for the course and something he got used to when he was on the city council. “They were then and are now very inappropriate,” Kithes said.
Recalling his time on the council in April 2020, Kithes mentioned a resolution he tried to pass immediately following the pandemic and lockdowns that would decriminalize some of the laws that are used to arrest houseless people, foreseeing that not having a place to quarantine would put them at risk, and putting them in jail would exacerbate the crisis.
“Some comments from council members betrayed just how unsympathetic they were, how much they see the crisis as an individual responsibility instead of a systematic failure. If it’s a systematic failure in Woonsocket then they’re responsible for it, or if they’re not responsible for it, then they’re responsible for fixing it,” Kithes said.
Kithes also said that Cournoyer’s comments about candidate recruitment for the General Assembly could be a violation of the Constitution, and called them inappropriate.
He also spoke on Cournoyer’s comments on the scale of crises in Woonsocket. “More than one thing can be an issue at the same time, and it’s important to acknowledge that these two crises (housing and climate) in the city, state, countrywide, and global, are intersectional. There are people the government can ignore and harm without consequences, and that same thinking that you see demonstrated week after week from the Woonsocket City Council is what fossil fuel companies address the climate crisis with,” Kithes explained. “When you see it that way, you see the same sort of change of hearts that, if our elected officials would move toward, would solve a lot of crises that we face.”
“It’s just so frustrating,” Kithes concluded. “It’s been frustrating for the years I’ve been involved in city politics. My criticisms are of elected officials about policies, and yes, I’m very critical when politicians act badly, but they’re not personal. Criticisms from the mayor and Councilman Cournoyer have largely been moving toward personal attacks in the past little while. It’s wild how they get criticized for policies and come back with personal attacks.”
