WOONSOCKET – A Cass Park recreation complex project years in the making got its unofficial start on Monday as the City Council unanimously authorized the sale of excess fill and gravel from the park to help pay for coming work.

Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt thanked councilors who have supported the project and residents who voted for councilors “who will not hold this project up” after years of inaction and stalling. She said Monday’s resolution allows the city to begin the project.

(1) comment

James Peters
James Peters

They never will understand until it's too late.

In Woonsocket...it's the taxes stupid.

