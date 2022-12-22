WOONSOCKET – A Cass Park recreation complex project years in the making got its unofficial start on Monday as the City Council unanimously authorized the sale of excess fill and gravel from the park to help pay for coming work.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt thanked councilors who have supported the project and residents who voted for councilors “who will not hold this project up” after years of inaction and stalling. She said Monday’s resolution allows the city to begin the project.
The mayor noted the good timing of the vote happening on the night that the council honored student-athletes from the Woonsocket High School football and cheerleading teams.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino had pointed criticism for Councilor John Ward, one of those Baldelli-Hunt has accused of holding up important projects, questioning his statements on WNRI radio that the council previously voted twice to sell the gravel.
Ward then responded that he spoke in error on the radio, saying he had gone through meeting minutes and didn’t see a reference to tabling the sale of the gravel at the end of an agenda, after former Councilor Roger Jalette reconsidered his vote of approval to allow D’Agostino to sell the gravel to make way for the athletic complex. He said he only saw that the council initially voted 4-3 to sell it.
The Breeze originally reported on those votes in August, when Jalette said he wasn’t confident that the city would be getting the return previously expected on the gravel because city crews would be doing much of the work, offsetting profit.
Jalette’s reversal of his vote in August came after he asked D’Agostino if he thought the city could in fact raise the price on the gravel to offset the expenses, and D’Agostino responded that he knew the city could do so.
Former Councilor Jim Cournoyer told D’Agostino at the time that he too wasn’t comfortable having the city sell the gravel at a price set by the public works director, saying he would prefer some form of official request for proposals. Otherwise, he said, D’Agostino will be “second-guessed until the cows come home.”
D’Agostino said Monday that the council’s only prior vote of approval was in November 2021, and it was to issue a request for proposals on the gravel, and no bidders came forward. Ward, after going back and forth with D’Agostino about whether that vote was in fact a vote to approve the sale, said he wasn’t going to debate minutiae with him.
D’Agostino then said that he never believed there was a good-faith effort on the part of the former council to actually sell the gravel.
He thanked the council on Monday for putting its faith in him to get the work done. He said people shouldn’t expect excavation of gravel right away, as there are many steps to complete first, such as delineation of wetlands, and protection of trees, and physical work likely won’t start until next spring.
Resident Rhonda Charron again criticized leaders Monday, this time over the recreation complex project. She said the city will be destroying a natural habitat for an expensive project that residents can’t afford. There are plenty of larger priorities, she said, including redevelopment of the Canal District and creation of an animal shelter, and she and others in this “depressed community” can’t afford such “extravagant developments.” Charron said she appreciates and supports children, “but they’re not my kids.” She suggested that the canal project won’t move forward because the mayor’s name isn’t on it.
Baldelli-Hunt responded to Charron’s comments, saying the majority of the council doesn’t have children currently playing youth sports, and her own children are grown. Those adults can still walk the track or sit near the Cass Park pond, she said, and everyone also pays taxes to educate children who aren’t their own. That’s “all part of what a community is,” she said.
This project will be done using proceeds from the sale of gravel and money from the American Rescue Plan Act, and benefit the city in many ways, including making it more attractive to families looking at the school system and athletic facilities their children will use. The majority of students play a sport, she said, and this is a “very big first step” toward getting this project done.
Also Monday, the council:
• Approved a change adding use of cannabis to its ordinance banning smoking in local parks. While some said the addition seems redundant, Councilor Valerie Gonzalez noted that other communities are adding such language due to certain exemptions and questions about what’s allowed. Councilor Brian Thompson said it’s more of an enforcement issue, making sure the right wording is there so police have leverage when responding. He said it’s important to protect the parks for the children and families who use them.
• Approved a change on licenses and permits proposed by Councilor Garrett Mancieri that switches from entertainment licenses being awarded on a quarterly basis to having them done annually, eliminating the need for extra filing of paperwork. Mancieri proposed also moving from a $50 fee per quarter to a $150 fee per year, reducing the cost by $50 to provide relief to licensees, but other council members decided against that second provision by approving a proposed amendment by Council President Chris Beauchamp.
The amendment passed 6-1, with Mancieri opposed, and the main motion was then approved unanimously.
Councilor Scott McGee said he felt the point of this wasn’t really about the money, but about making things easier for businesses.
Beauchamp said he feels there are many fees to be considered within the city’s structures, and at some point the council should look at them.
D’Agostino on Monday offered a warning on the city’s wastewater treatment facility. He said there are many issues there, beyond the ongoing complaints about bad odors in the neighborhood, and the council needs to have a closed-session workshop on the problem, including some contractual issues, as soon as possible. There are “much deeper problems” than just the odor issue, he said.
The city engaged good attorneys and has been on a “fact-finding mission” since untreated wastewater was discharged into the Blackstone River earlier this year, he said. He said the city has people on the ground at the facility all the time monitoring the situation there.
D’Agostino gave new council members some history lessons on Monday, including on the sale of the gravel and on the process he and Baldelli-Hunt led in building a new state-of-the-art water treatment plan, including reducing the overall cost. He said he wanted to put “rumblings” toward rewriting local history on this important project to bed. The same facility, if it was being built now, would cost far more, he said.
The public works director reiterated that he was completely against the former council’s removal of Baldelli-Hunt from office, saying she was “publicly flogged” and “unnecessarily so.” He said there’s no comparison between that situation and the removal of officials at the Woonsocket Housing Authority previously, despite some claims otherwise.
Some of the ordinances the previous council tried to hold Baldelli-Hunt accountable for “were ridiculous,” he said, saying someone could draft an ordinance for anything, including telling him to stand on his head for five minutes before he goes to work.
“It’s nonsense,” he said.
(1) comment
They never will understand until it's too late.
In Woonsocket...it's the taxes stupid.
