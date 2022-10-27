WOONSOCKET – City officials continued discussions Monday on the future of the animal shelter on Cumberland Hill Road, but came to no resolution on next steps.

Councilor Denise Sierra reported that there were three items that needed to be done in fixing the shelter, including masonry walls being built, cages needing to be relinked, and sealcoating needing to be done.

Dee1978
Dee1978

I thought the planning director gave the most independent statement on the animal shelter. However, it’s clear that there is a long history of anger and resentment over this issue. It’s challenging to make the best decisions in these circumstances. I can certainly understand how we got to this point, but regardless, here we are. With that said, may I suggest a truly independent company or individual that is trusted by all to assess the animal shelter and provide an education opinion on the matter, it might help all parties with different opinions move forward with a solution.

