WOONSOCKET – City officials continued discussions Monday on the future of the animal shelter on Cumberland Hill Road, but came to no resolution on next steps.
Councilor Denise Sierra reported that there were three items that needed to be done in fixing the shelter, including masonry walls being built, cages needing to be relinked, and sealcoating needing to be done.
“There are no electrical issues. There is a heating unit that hangs from the ceiling where the dogs are caged. That unit has to be brought up a little, it might not even need to be brought up a little once the caging is done, that was the big concern there,” said Sierra.
Director of Planning Michael Debroisse disagreed with Sierra.
“There’s a lot more than three items that need to be done. I did the last renovation when I was in the engineering department. The drainage is terrible,” he said.
As he read a report from an electrical inspector, Councilor Jim Cournoyer said he thought it was being exaggerated, saying that when the council talked about this topic back in April, the prior administration was supposed to come back to them, but never did.
Cournoyer said he’d like Mayor Dan Gendron to arrange for the inspector to go with Sierra and make sure everyone’s on the same page.
Debroisse, appearing frustrated, questioned the need for another inspection.
There was a mixed reaction Monday on whether to go with the original proposed building additions and bid of more than $270,000, relocating the animal shelter completely, or tearing the existing one down and completely building a new one. Council President John Ward suggested that the shelter could potentially be built at the old water treatment facility that will be torn down later next year.
“I know it seems like a lot of money, but we have $12 million in ARPA funds,” he said. He added that the city could consider donations from supporters to build a quality animal shelter in Woonsocket.
Gendron said that it would be a mistake to go out to bid for the full project, as there was only one response the last time for a shade pavilion, painting, and addition, advising that the city could potentially get more responses if it’s advertised in a piecemeal way.
“Everything has an issue to deal with, clearly we’re not going to resolve the issue tonight,” said Ward.
Also at Monday’s special council meeting, members discussed upgrades planned at Cass Park and potential relocation of the athletic field there. Ward told Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino that the city will have to move fast on removal of gravel, as the process of excavating and going through the bid process could take until 2024. D’Agostino said there would need to be a request for proposals put out for the gravel, and the city could potentially take advantage of the massive Route 146 reconstruction project and materials needed there. He said spring is the best time to put a request for proposals out on the gravel.
The council was set to hold another special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, on whether to ask Solicitor John DeSimone to sign a bill of sale for the old middle school property at 357 Park Place. Officials approved the $1 million sale over the summer. According to Ward, the buyer of the former middle school found that it contained a lot of personal property, mostly “old junk” still left behind despite the extractions of the school department and a public sale in the past. The buyer wanted clarity on the city’s intention for them to be authorized to dispose of everything remaining, so the council will be selling all of it for $10 total to clear any legal issues.
With the exception of last week’s preliminary approval of a new contract with the chief of police, council members say all other business they’re undertaking is simply maintaining city operations in Baldelli-Hunt’s absence since she was removed from office.
Also Monday, the council approved a resolution for the DPW to apply for a loan with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, partnering with the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank for facade repair for the gravity thickener tank at the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Plant. An amendment was made by Cournoyer that the amount used in American Rescue Plan Act funds could not exceed $200,000 for the repair, which is expected to reduce pollutants going into the Blackstone River.
The council approved another resolution for the DPW to apply for a $2.1 million loan with the RIDEM for replacement of the Manville Road Pump Station.
Though no vote was taken Monday regarding the potential sale of water to the town of North Smithfield to accommodate growth along the Route 146 corridor, the council expressed a willingness to support a proposal from Gendron. The administration will now take up negotiations with North Smithfield to iron out details of a potential contract.
“I was contacted by the president of the North Smithfield Town Council, Mr. John Beauregard, and he presented an idea that has already received a positive response from the state and that is they’re reconstructing the 146 corridor through the Sayles Hill Road,” said Gendron. He said the city would help supplement the installation of the piping and the networking that would be required to provide water, while North Smithfield would handle the rest on their own.
Gendron said he would be concerned about giving away infrastructure and business. North Smithfield would be willing to pay a host fee that would offset any potential business relocations from Woonsocket to North Smithfield, he said.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino said selling the town of North Smithfield more than 500,000 gallons of water per day would not be a huge factor, as the city uses more than 5 million gallons on average.
“I still wouldn’t move forward (though) until an engineering firm gave us a study,” said D’Agostino.
Cournoyer said he would support the contract as long as they have the right protections, and he doesn’t want North Smithfield officials taking the water and selling it themselves.
“You could get a lot of people from Woonsocket getting jobs if this gets developed, as long as they have the right protections,” said Cournoyer.
I thought the planning director gave the most independent statement on the animal shelter. However, it’s clear that there is a long history of anger and resentment over this issue. It’s challenging to make the best decisions in these circumstances. I can certainly understand how we got to this point, but regardless, here we are. With that said, may I suggest a truly independent company or individual that is trusted by all to assess the animal shelter and provide an education opinion on the matter, it might help all parties with different opinions move forward with a solution.
