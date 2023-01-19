Oak Grove

This home at 514 Louise St. in Woonsocket’s Oak Grove development is for sale.

WOONSOCKET – The Oak Grove housing development near Highland Corporate Park is still waiting for granite curbing to come in, according to Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino.

Residents last year expressed concerns about flooding in the development near Route 99 due to a continued lack of curbing, which saw delays in deliveries. The city declined to allow concrete curbing as an alternative to the higher quality granite.

