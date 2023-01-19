WOONSOCKET – The Oak Grove housing development near Highland Corporate Park is still waiting for granite curbing to come in, according to Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino.
Residents last year expressed concerns about flooding in the development near Route 99 due to a continued lack of curbing, which saw delays in deliveries. The city declined to allow concrete curbing as an alternative to the higher quality granite.
During a November City Council meeting, officials indicated that there had been temporary work done on the development to get through the winter in the event of heavier rains as they waited for the developer to obtain and install the granite curbing, work Councilor John Ward said would be an adequate temporary solution.
Also at the time, Councilor Jim Cournoyer suggested that the Planning Department should demand a purchase order from Vikon Properties on the granite curbing or the city could pull their bond. He said the budget proposed for the Oak Grove road work back in 2020, which was $178,000, would not be enough going forward as there has been significant inflation since.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino said the purchase was indeed made with William Stone Co., and the curbing is set to be delivered this spring.
D’Agostino said he’d notified developer Eric Yeghian that the city expected the road and the curbing work to be installed as soon as the materials come in.
“I will say that the city expressed frustration with the developer, and we will tell them that this spring it has to be wrapped up,” he said.
Realtor Martha Gagnon says that as issues at Oak Grove are being squared away, she is hoping to continue to develop an interest in the area. Her husband is a contractor who built one of the homes in Oak Grove at 514 Louise St. She said most of those who have bought homes in Oak Grove are from out of state.
“We’re thinking a lot of people don’t know that it’s there,” she said.
