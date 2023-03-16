WOONSOCKET - A civil lawsuit has been filed against the city of Woonsocket, along with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., and Synagro Woonsocket, LLC for their handling of wastewater operations.
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, along with Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Director Terry Gray announced the lawsuit on Wednesday.
The complaint alleges a violation against state environmental laws in its operation of the wastewater treatment plant located off Cumberland Hill Road. There have been “multiple instances” of partially treated sewage entering the river over the past year, up until March 1 of this year.
"For people that are actually depending on the river as a recreational resource, and in some cases, revenue, right? There’s field trips, there’s tourism that goes on (at) the river –it creates impacts that are unacceptable,” Gray said during the press conference.
“A lawsuit doesn’t solve the problem,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said on Wednesday, just hours after the civil suit was announced.
“I feel like it would have behooved them to get a complete understanding of what happened and why it happened before they attacked a community that’s actually doing the work of the majority of the state of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut,” she added.
She said the city is sick and tired of Woonsocket being the dumping ground for everyone’s sludge, but did not comment on what the city will do with regard to pursuing a countersuit.
DEM has since lifted the 'no contact advisory' order on the Blackstone River.
