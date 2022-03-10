WOONSOCKET – The building on Kendrick Ave. that was once home to the Boys & Girls Club of Woonsocket may find new purpose in the coming years, if the City Council agrees to remove restrictions on the property.
The Boys & Girls Club acquired its new location at 600 Social St. from the Woonsocket Health & Racquetball Club in January 2020, and is now looking to sell its Kendrick Avenue property to a new developer.
At a City Council meeting on Monday, the city entertained an ordinance that would repeal deed restrictions placed on the property when it was originally sold to the Boys & Girls Club in May 2004. The site contains three lots, which are separated into the main building, a parking lot, and a play structure.
The 2004 ordinance sold the former Kendrick Avenue School to the Boys & Girls Club with the explicit restriction that it could not be used for residential purposes, seeing that the parking lot is smaller than what is required of residentially zoned properties of that size. At the time, the city specifically sought to sell the property to a social-service organization, stating that the building was best suited for a social services agency, not housing.
Now, however, the club is interested in selling the property to a developer who would convert the building into 15 one-bedroom units, according to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
Councilor James Cournoyer said that he would be more inclined to consider changing the ordinance with documentation of a purchase & sale agreement, and Council President Daniel Gendron agreed. Neither would be interested in considering removing the deed restrictions until a demonstrated need is presented.
Gendron also added that he wouldn’t be interested in developing more micro-lofts in the city at this time, and would need a project description that confirmed the size of the apartments to be developed in addition to the purchase agreement, if he were to provide his support.
Council Vice President John Ward also inquired further about who technically owns the play structure and who would be responsible for it in the case of the property’s sale, whether it be the city or the Boys & Girls Club. The answer was unclear.
The ordinance was tabled for further review pending additional documentation from the Boys & Girls Club and their potential buyer.
