WOONSOCKET – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Woonsocket High School kicked it off last Wednesday by honoring the first 50 high school students in the state to be Mental Health First Aid certified.
Incoming and outgoing peer mentors gathered in the auditorium to hear from the R.I. Department of Education, the Woonsocket Education Department, Bradley Hospital, and their own peers about mental health care and awareness in schools.
Supt. Patrick McGee spoke on the emerging data from the CDC confirming how damaging the pandemic has been on teen and adolescent mental health. Among this data, high school students nationwide are showing increases in persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, he noted, adding to the importance of community partners, administrators, and students trained in mental health crisis care.
“We are laser-focused in providing mental health support to our students,” McGee said.
Sen. Roger Picard also spoke to students and teachers, congratulating all who completed the training.
“Sadly, this issue has been around for a very long time without the attention it deserves,” Picard said, asking that the students continue to do work in their communities around mental health care.
“We at the Rhode Island Senate wish to honor you,” he said. Every student and teacher who participated in the First Aid Training received a personalized citation from the Senate commending them on their work.
Kristen Petrarca, school health policy and program specialist at RIDE, said that seeing policy work in person was “overwhelming.”
“I really need you to take a moment and appreciate how important that work is,” Petrarca said, adding that programs at the state and district level allow students to take trainings such as these, and that this sort of work doesn’t happen overnight.
“Thank you to the youth for being exemplar of what can happen throughout this state,” Petrarca said.
She brought with her a video from RIDE titled, “Let It Out,” named after their statewide mental health campaign, which impresses upon students that there are safe confidants in the school for them to express their mental health concerns.
Principal Jeffrey Guiot recognized the achievements of the school’s peer mentors, and commended educators Debra Bacon, Christine Audette, Gina Lambert, and Ann Croft for their leadership in this initiative.
“Without these individuals, we would not be here today, because you would not be trained,” Guiot told students.
In addition to the Mental Health First Aid Training, the high school has been working on a strong peer mentorship program, which pairs 9th-graders with incoming 8th-graders to ease their transition into high school. This year, over 100 students applied to be a peer mentor, and each was interviewed by a current peer mentor. Going forward, Guiot told The Breeze, they will train almost 90 students for the peer mentor program, which overlaps with their career programs as well.
Students Marie Diouf, Kailey Ferreira, and My’asia Smith were selected by teachers and staff to give remarks to their classmates regarding mental health.
Diouf, a senior who wants to be a psychologist, worked with administrators in a social-emotional learning group and told students that she’s been sharing her own struggles with mental health in order to achieve a more well-rounded experience for students. She added that she remembers moments she has felt heard and seen by teachers and wants others to feel the same way.
Ferreira, a junior, is a firm believer in connection-making as a way to maintain positive mental health. She has served as a WHS peer mentor and also sits on the RIDE statewide student advisory council, where she learned that Woonsocket is “ahead of the curve” based on other student’s surprise that her peers are Mental Health First Aid-trained. Ferreira also spoke to the importance that students need to be doing something that they enjoy, whether cheer, art, band, or dance, in order to support their mental health.
Smith, also a peer mentor and a junior, hopes to take the CNA exam at the end of this school year if she can get enough program-qualifying hours in time. She shared with the group that she has struggled with depression, anxiety, and ADHD, and that the training helped show her that not everyone experiences mental health issues in the same way, and that those close to someone who may be struggling need to reference that person’s normal behavior when looking for changes.
Diouf and Smith told The Breeze after the event that they believe the mental health training has been “very effective” around the school to raise awareness for mental health care. “Students know other people are going through the same thing they go through and they don’t feel alone,” Smith said.
At the end of her speech, Smith also gave direct advice to the adults in the room who may be working with students struggling with mental health: “Listen, and listen to everything they say … take us seriously, and trust that we know ourselves best. Treat us like the young adults we are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.