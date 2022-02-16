PAWTUCKET – Since the start of the pandemic, the city of Pawtucket has issued 84 total licenses to businesses, according to officials. Ten of those have been transfers from license holders with another name, meaning the first license holder either moved or went out of business.
Those do not include any that are licensed through the state, such as childcare facilities, but include such businesses as convenience stores, restaurants, auto shops and tattoo shops, said Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien’s office.
Rizzo told The Breeze she didn’t include basic name transfers in the totals she provided in response to an inquiry, only significant name changes where it was clear that the business itself changed hands. An example of that would be the China Inn closing and the Atrium on Main taking its place, she noted.
Rizzo said it’s impossible for city officials to know exactly how many businesses have opened and closed since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began in Rhode Island.
A better number to give an idea on how many opened is likely the 220 zoning compliance checks completed in the city since the start of the pandemic, she said. Those are required and done when each business leases or buys a building.
“We are always working to bring in new businesses and understand the strain they were put under during the pandemic,” she said. “We continue to assist our small businesses and provide resources when they are made available in order to keep them open, including providing over 100 businesses with COVID-19 take-home tests for their employees.
