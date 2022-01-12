PAWTUCKET – With the successful release of the 2022 city calendar past, now is the time to leave one’s creative mark on the 2023 Pawtucket City Calendar. Mayor Donald Grebien, contest organizer Patricia Zacks, and the City of Pawtucket call for suggestions on next year’s theme.
Zacks said every year a theme is chosen, and hundreds of photo buffs and Pawtucket students submit entries, hoping that their photo is selected to be placed in the calendar.
“We want to reach out to the community and get them involved,” said Zacks, “this being an obvious way to do so and have a major impact on the photo exhibit. The person who submits the winning theme will be recognized in the calendar.”
Grebien said he applauds the opening up of the photo contest.
“The photo contest is a great way for students, residents and visitors to highlight the beauty of our city from all different perspectives. Pawtucket is an arts community, and what better way to showcase this than by having the community creatively shape one of the city’s most anticipated events,” he said.
Professional photographers will review the submitted entries, looking for creativity and a topic that has not been used in previous years. Past themes include:
• Uniquely Pawtucket (2021)
• Hiding in Plain Sight (2020)
• Pawtucket Works (2019)
• Pawtucket: A Closer Look (2018)
• The Flavor of Pawtucket (2017)
• Pawtucket’s Color Palette (2016)
• Pawtucket: A Different Perspective (2015)
• A Piece of Pawtucket (2014)
• All in a Day’s Work (2013)
• The Four Seasons of Pawtucket (2012)
• Reflections of Pawtucket (2011)
• Faces of Pawtucket (2010)
• Doorways & Gateways in Pawtucket (2009)
• Paws (or Pause) in Pawtucket (2008)
• Historic Places in Pawtucket (2007)
• Pawtucket People, Places or Things (2006)
• Discovering Pawtucket (2005)
• Taking Pride in Our Neighborhoods (2004)
• Pawtucket Mills: Our Past and Our Future (2003)
• Pawtucket: A City in Focus (2000, 2001, 2002)
Photos submitted to the annual photo contest will be exhibited throughout the Pawtucket Arts Festival in September. As in previous years, all winning photos will be used in next year’s calendar.
Suggest themes to Zacks at The Camera Werks by emailing psz333@aol.com or sending to 766 Hope St., Providence, RI 02906. The deadline is Feb. 11.
Visit Pawtucket City Hall or various municipal sites to pick up a copy of the 2022 calendar while supplies last.
