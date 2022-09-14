PAWTUCKET – City officials are looking to create a new ordinance to target the local graffiti problem, which is said to be worsening.

Members of the City Council’s ordinance subcommittee last week discussed an ordinance proposal in response to an increase of graffiti within the city, which Public Works Business Manager Richard Karsulavitch said “has become a nuisance for the residents and businesses ...” The Department of Public Works worked with city administration to draft a policy to eradicate graffiti within city limits.

