PAWTUCKET – City officials are looking to create a new ordinance to target the local graffiti problem, which is said to be worsening.
Members of the City Council’s ordinance subcommittee last week discussed an ordinance proposal in response to an increase of graffiti within the city, which Public Works Business Manager Richard Karsulavitch said “has become a nuisance for the residents and businesses ...” The Department of Public Works worked with city administration to draft a policy to eradicate graffiti within city limits.
Councilor Terrance Mercer, head of the subcommittee, had questions about the language in the ordinance last week. After brief discussion, members requested that the ordinance be amended and brought back for a vote at a later date.
Mercer later explained that the wording of the ordinance was a bit vague and needed some more work by the DPW and the solicitor’s office. For example, it mentions a fine of up to $500, but doesn’t get into the fine structure.
The ordinance addresses who is responsible for removal of graffiti. Any person caught applying graffiti to public or private property shall be accountable to remove it within 24 hours after notice by the city or property owner. Those responsible for graffiti could face up to a $500 fine per occurrence. Fines may increase with repeated offenses. In the event graffiti is applied by a minor, the parents or legal guardian would be responsible for removal or payment for removal. Councilors said they may consider putting money gained from graffiti fines into a cleanup account to fund future removal costs.
According to the ordinance, any property owner or property manager is responsible to remove or cover graffiti within 10 business days of receiving notice of violation by the Zoning and Code Enforcement Department. Responsibility shall not fall on the property owner or manager if they can demonstrate that they lack the financial ability to remove it.
Property owners may request help from the city by submitting a graffiti removal request form to the DPW. Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak pointed out that the form releases the city from liability for damages that may occur from the city power-washing to remove graffiti.
The ordinance, as read last week, states that the city shall be authorized to use public funds to remove graffiti after being notified that it is located on publicly or privately owned property “viewable from a public or quasi-public place.” Mercer pointed out that this work would only cover the location of the graffiti, and would not involve repainting an entire home or building.
“I think we’re all in favor of this whole idea and we like the idea of the notice of the property owner for us to (come) and clean it up. I think everybody wins there,” he said.
Graffiti has become noticeably worse in Pawtucket of late. Even some of the city’s Paint Boxes, electric boxes painted by local artists that have traditionally been left alone, have recently been tagged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.