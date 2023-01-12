Woonsocket Armory

The Woonsocket Armory on South Main Street.

WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Garrett Mancieri on Monday asked for a status update on the long-planned Woonsocket Armory redevelopment at 316 South Main St., learning from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt that the project remains in limbo.

Baldelli-Hunt told Mancieri that the the Armory project is currently halted, as the past council had not entertained holding a meeting with New Hampshire-based developer Brian Thibeault. She referenced past email from former council president and interim Mayor Dan Gendron, saying Gendron had seemed to misunderstand what the developer was trying to accomplish with the building. The mayor referenced the developer needing a tax stabilization agreement from the council as he wants to transform it into an entertainment center.

John Ward
"Baldelli-Hunt told Mancieri that the the Armory project is currently halted, as the past council had not entertained holding a meeting with New Hampshire-based developer Brian Thibeault. She referenced past email from former council president and interim Mayor Dan Gendron, saying Gendron had seemed to misunderstand what the developer was trying to accomplish with the building. The mayor referenced the developer needing a tax stabilization agreement from the council as he wants to transform it into an entertainment center."

What a shame that Mr. Gendron was not contacted to respond to the charge made by the mayor. When only one side is reported, it becomes promotional material, not reporting.

