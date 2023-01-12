WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Garrett Mancieri on Monday asked for a status update on the long-planned Woonsocket Armory redevelopment at 316 South Main St., learning from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt that the project remains in limbo.
Baldelli-Hunt told Mancieri that the the Armory project is currently halted, as the past council had not entertained holding a meeting with New Hampshire-based developer Brian Thibeault. She referenced past email from former council president and interim Mayor Dan Gendron, saying Gendron had seemed to misunderstand what the developer was trying to accomplish with the building. The mayor referenced the developer needing a tax stabilization agreement from the council as he wants to transform it into an entertainment center.
“My personal feeling was that it wasn’t a welcoming experience,” said Baldelli-Hunt, adding that her secretary had reached out to the developer, and she knows the current council will be more welcoming in hosting him in a meeting.
Mancieri added that if the administration did reach out, he would be willing to sponsor legislation to “save the building as quickly as possible.”
If recent history with Thibeault is any indication, it might be a while before the project gets started. He purchased The Times building in Pawtucket back in 2019, but told The Breeze in 2020 that he never intended to redevelop it right away but always intended to “mothball” it as he worked on other projects throughout New England.
Though Thibeault said in May of 2021 that he planned to move forward with the Woonsocket project within six months, he also said it wasn’t a good time to be building anything. He previously redeveloped the Pawtucket Armory into an arts center, and says he wants to do the same with the Woonsocket property he purchased from St. James Church. Similar to The Times building project in Pawtucket, he cleaned out the Woonsocket building but hasn’t done much with it since.
Mancieri on Monday also spoke about holding work sessions with the General Assembly delegation and School Committee to speak further about Cass Park and future planned new school construction projects.
More than just a tractor
City Councilor John Ward and Public Works Steve D’Agostino argued at Monday’s City Council meeting over the process for purchasing a tractor for the city, Ward contending that the purchase is being done incorrectly and D’Agostino suggesting that the councilman was creating an issue that wasn’t there. Their confrontation, based on the circumstances of the past few months, appeared to be about far more than a simple tractor purchase.
Ward had questioned Baldelli-Hunt’s administration regarding the proposed agreement to enter a contract with United Ag & Turf for the purchase and delivery of a utility tractor.
“As of June 30, 2021 the funds had a balance of $131,843, and I reviewed the ordinances from 2021 and 2022 and saw no additional transfer into those funds. So in fact, it appears we would be short by $27,000 in that fund to pay for this,” said Ward.
Baldelli-Hunt told Ward that a previous councilor had requested that the finance director transfer funds without permission from the rest of the council, and illegally, from the Land and Outdoor Recreational Fund into the city’s general fund.
“We have legislation being drafted to move those funds into this proper account and it will be on the (docket) for next meeting,” said the mayor.
In a meeting where tensions between Ward and the administration were still clear, after the councilman previously voted with a council majority to remove the mayor from office, Ward also had questions regarding if the proper account was being used to purchase the tractor. Ward read through the ordinance and use of the fund, saying it is to be used for expenditures for rejuvenation and acquisition of recreational facilities through the advice of the Planning Department and Conservation Commission.
“I don’t quite see how buying a tractor qualifies under the terms of this ordinance,” he said, suggesting that the item be tabled until the next meeting. Baldelli-Hunt responded that it was important to move forward with the purchase or they would lose the bid.
“But for us to authorize the purchase for which we have a designated fund that does not currently report the amount of funds necessary to do it, there are terms used in laws for what this is, and it’s not something we should consider doing,” said Ward.
D’Agostino grew heated as he referred to the discussion on the purchase as “nonsense,” saying he had spoken to the vendor who would retain the bid that had expired on Jan. 5. He referenced account numbers being changed in the past by council members, adding in response to Ward, “spare me the drama.”
“I’m willing to move this forward because I think we’re going to pay more for this piece of equipment,” said Beauchamp.
Though there was some confusion, the council amended the item to state that the account where the money would be coming from would be determined by the council at a later date. Councilor Mancieri said he would feel more comfortable if the council was utilizing the right account.
What a shame that Mr. Gendron was not contacted to respond to the charge made by the mayor. When only one side is reported, it becomes promotional material, not reporting.
