WOONSOCKET – Arguments and outbursts between city leaders and residents broke out at the City Council meeting Monday when it came time to discuss allocating funds for a new public safety complex in Woonsocket.
The proposed resolution allocated $13 million of the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the COVID-19 pandemic toward the new complex. The project, estimated to total around $26 million, would make up the remaining balance through state grants, alleviating the need for the city to raise local taxes to fund the new building. The resolution passed 7-0, after a discussion sprinkled with public interruptions.
During public comment, former City Council member and executive director of Rebuild Woonsocket Alex Kithes spoke against the use of ARPA funds for the complex.
“Spending one third of our ARPA funds on the expansion of police infrastructure is not in the spirit of the American Rescue Plan Act,” he said, adding that it should be used to help the city “dig out” from the effects of COVID.
Kithes pointed out that there was a survey put out by the city last year, and it found that residents wanted ARPA funds to be directed toward housing, community health and wellness, mental health and domestic violence services. He called on the council to vote down the resolution and recommit the ARPA funding “to what the community stated that they want and need.”
Council Vice President John Ward pointed out that the project will need to move quickly in order to make sure ARPA funds are allocated before their deadline. He also mentioned that the city will need to discuss where they will be able to put the complex, and was unsure where the city could find three acres at this time.
Councilor James Cournoyer echoed Ward’s thoughts, adding, “There are no final decisions made yet. This is just to start the process, so we could potentially get funding from the state.”
Council President Daniel Gendron downplayed the strength of the resolution, saying that sometimes the title of a resolution is misleading to what the council is authorizing. At this point in the process, he said, they’re just authorizing a resolution to begin requests for proposals on the project.
“We’re going to be able to do it without touching the pockets of the Woonsocket taxpayers,” Councilor Roger Jalette commented.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez also spoke in favor of the project, calling it a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
“Everything is tied together when it comes to public safety, and it matters to all of us. Every single person on this council cares for the lives of the people in this city,” Gonzalez said, at which point a member of the public interrupted the councilwoman in protest of the resolution, saying “No, you don’t,” repeatedly.
“If you can’t contain your comments, please leave the room,” Gendron said. This was followed by more talking from a different member of the public, which prompted Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to turn around.
“You know what? You need to be quiet, OK? There’s a meeting going on, you lost your opportunity to speak,” the mayor told him. The resident fired back that it was the mayor needing to be quiet, which prompted Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette to stand up and tell him to leave.
“If you can’t keep quiet, you’re going to have to leave. I have something to say right now, we listened to you people, OK. I don’t want this to be a division of us versus them,” Jalette said, adding that public rhetoric and division does no good.
“You all made up your minds, you should be ashamed of yourselves, absolutely ashamed of yourselves,” the resident said as he left the room. “Your community needs that money.”
City leaders then continued their discussion.
“This is a major undertaking,” the mayor said. “I think it’s important for us to realize that as elected officials, it’s not just our job to legislate for today…but to set the groundwork for the future.”
The mayor went on to explain that there are hundreds of thousands of dollars being sunk into the public safety buildings for major repairs, as they stand. She also spoke in support of all public safety workers.
“I think everyone recognizes that if your grandmother, your mother, your sibling is at home and they’re in cardiac arrest, you cannot get EMS to your home fast enough,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
After the council voted 7-0 to pass the resolution, the BLM RI PAC and Rebuild Woonsocket attendees filed out. After the meeting and outside City Hall, several members of the groups explained that as the council continued on, they waited outside. The activists reported that Director Jalette followed them out and that they continued talking, two police officers arrived. They said Jalette denied calling police.
“It was obvious that he had, though,” one member said, by how the officers and Jalette spoke to each other. The BLM activists said they were upset by the outcome of the public safety complex vote, and were laughing together and sharing frustration. When Councilor David Soucy left after the meeting, he stopped to have a brief conversation with them, at their request.
City Council members said they will prepare requests for proposals and explore locations for the public safety complex in the coming weeks and months.
