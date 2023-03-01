At Monday’s event are, from left, City Council members Mike Araujo, Roberto Moreno and Clovis Gregor, State Representatives Cherie Cruz and Jennifer Stewart, former School Committee member Stephen Larbi, City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak, and State Sen. Robert Britto.
PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket closed out Black History Month with its first “Celebrate Black Community Leaders” ceremony at City Hall on Monday. The ceremony recognized three community leaders for their local contributions and achievements, selected from a pool of 20 nominees.
This year’s honorees were Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos; actor, playwright, and composer Ricardo Pitts-Wiley and former Pawtucket School Committee member Stephen Larbi. Chachi Carvalho, a Pawtucket resident, activist, and rapper, hosted the ceremony and shared his spoken word piece “I am Strong.”
As a lifelong Pawtucket resident, Carvalho said he considers the city to be a mixing bowl, which he says consists of “different ingredients that can be authentic (on their own) and live (together) in harmony to make a delicious salad.”
The ceremony was a chance to spotlight honorees for their greater contributions.
“It’s good to be seen, and that’s why we are here today,” said Carvalho. “It’s important to honor their contributions of not just today, but of the ones they’ll make in the future.”
Before the honorees were presented with plaques for their service, opening remarks were also given by Grace Voll, communications director for the city of Pawtucket, and Sen. Robert Britto.
“This event is a powerful reminder that Black history is American history,” said Voll. “This is a great city with a lot of potential. It’s not so much about what is going on, it’s about the potential you have for growth,” said Britto.
The first honoree to receive his plaque was Larbi, who was recognized for his diligent service on the Pawtucket School Committee. Larbi accepted the award “as a commitment of what I will (continue to) do for this community.”
The city also recognized Matos, who was unable to attend the event, for her “ongoing leadership skills” and as a steadfast leader in Rhode Island during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Residents are lucky to have her working for them,” said Carvalho.
The last recipient to receive his plaque was Pitts-Wiley, a Breeze columnist who was nominated for his outstanding contribution to the arts as co-founder of Mixed Magic Theatre. Pitts-Wiley called himself a partner in his endeavor with wife Bernadet and acknowledged his son and grandchildren.
He thanked Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien as well as the person who nominated him for the award, which he accepted on behalf of his wife Bernadet and for Mixed Magic Theatre, a company that he says “is not afraid to take on the big issues” in its content.
Carvalho closed out the event by thanking those who attended “for celebrating the amazing pillars in the community.”
“What binds these nominees is the work they do and who they are, which is about uplifting others,” he said.
While Grebien was unable to attend the ceremony, he sent his gratitude for the honorees.
“We are extremely lucky to have so many leaders of color in Rhode Island,” he said. “It is important that we recognize their contributions to our community and celebrate these leaders not just this one day, but every day.”
