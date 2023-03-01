Group shot
At Monday’s event are, from left, City Council members Mike Araujo, Roberto Moreno and Clovis Gregor, State Representatives Cherie Cruz and Jennifer Stewart, former School Committee member Stephen Larbi, City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak, and State Sen. Robert Britto.

 Breeze photo by LuzJennifer Martinez

PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket closed out Black History Month with its first “Celebrate Black Community Leaders” ceremony at City Hall on Monday. The ceremony recognized three community leaders for their local contributions and achievements, selected from a pool of 20 nominees.

This year’s honorees were Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos; actor, playwright, and composer Ricardo Pitts-Wiley and former Pawtucket School Committee member Stephen Larbi. Chachi Carvalho, a Pawtucket resident, activist, and rapper, hosted the ceremony and shared his spoken word piece “I am Strong.”

