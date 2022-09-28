PAWTUCKET – The city is partnering with the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to conduct tours of the city’s small businesses along several commercial corridors including Smithfield Avenue, Central Avenue, Newport Avenue, and Main Street in downtown Pawtucket.

Pawtucket Economic Development Director Sandra Cano is joining RIHCC CEO Oscar Alexis Mejias on the tours, designed to provide Pawtucket’s small businesses with resources they need, and to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Pawtucket’s Hispanic-owned businesses during Hispanic Heritage Month, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

