PAWTUCKET – The city is partnering with the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to conduct tours of the city’s small businesses along several commercial corridors including Smithfield Avenue, Central Avenue, Newport Avenue, and Main Street in downtown Pawtucket.
Pawtucket Economic Development Director Sandra Cano is joining RIHCC CEO Oscar Alexis Mejias on the tours, designed to provide Pawtucket’s small businesses with resources they need, and to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Pawtucket’s Hispanic-owned businesses during Hispanic Heritage Month, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
“From our restaurants and bakeries, to yoga studios, to breweries and distilleries, small businesses are flourishing across Pawtucket,” Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with RIHCC for Small Business Support Tours to get out into the community, meet with small business owners, and connect them with important resources.”
By holding the tours during Hispanic Heritage Month, Grebien and Mejias said the city is also celebrating the success of Pawtucket’s many Hispanic-owned small businesses.
“Pawtucket has an amazing diversity of small businesses that form the backbone of our neighborhoods and our city’s economy,” said Sandra Cano, economic development director for the city of Pawtucket. “Our Small Business Support Tour with RIHCC is a great way to celebrate their success and provide these entrepreneurs with the tools they need to grow and thrive.”
“The number of new small businesses in Pawtucket and across Rhode Island continues to climb at a record rate, an indication that many people who are quitting their jobs have begun to work for themselves,” Mejias said. “Partnering with the city on these Small Business Support Tours is a great way to network with these business owners and connect them with city and state economic development programs, banking, and other resources.”
The Small Business Support Tour will have two sessions, from 10 a.m. to noon, and 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. Remaining tours are scheduled for:
• Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Central Ave.
• Wednesday, Oct. 5, on Newport Ave.
• And Wednesday, Oct. 12, on Main Street (downtown).
Pawtucket Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak took part in the first week’s tour of businesses on Smithfield Avenue and Power Road Sept. 21. She said the business owners they met were thankful for the visit.
“They appreciated we came to them and some were even grateful to know there is assistance out there and the city is ready to help,” Stachowiak told The Breeze. “It was a great morning. I look forward to continuing to help these entrepreneurs anyway I can.”
Mejias agreed they had a welcome reception from the business owners. The tour is meant to encourage businesses to reach out to RIHCC to apply for grants and loans. The chamber offers various resources and a network of support organizations for Latino business owners.
