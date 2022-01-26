PAWTUCKET – Police were continuing their investigation of a killing at Fab City Cigar Lounge at 1438 Newport Ave. this week, as officials planned an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.
City Council President David Moran had scheduled a full emergency formal hearing for Tuesday of this week, saying he wanted to see the full investigation before making any statements on the facts of the case. He said he wanted police to be able to do their due diligence. He said prior to Tuesday’s meeting that he envisioned the process with Fab City playing out similarly to when Vibe Lounge was closed down temporarily under a consent decree following a shooting there.
Moran extended condolences to the families of the person killed, who was listed Tuesday as Qudus Kafo, 36, as well as prayers to Bruno Vaz, 37, who was still in the hospital at press time.
Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement that the city is saddened by the shooting of the two men, extending condolences to the Kafo family on their loss.
“The reoccurring violence related to this business is deeply concerning,” he said. “Fab City Cigar Lounge is a public nuisance, putting a strain on the Pawtucket Police Department resources. Chief Tina Goncalves and the PPD are always working to put an end to these tragic incidents.”
Police said in a release that they responded to Fab City Cigar Lounge, 1438 Newport Ave., for a shooting at 12:48 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. They found two adult males outside with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to Rhode Island Hospital, and Kafo was pronounced dead.
Police said the incident appears to have stemmed from an earlier altercation that occurred inside the lounge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Doug Harrington at 401-727-9110, ext. 725, or email dharrington@pawtucketpolice.com.
In October of 2020, the City Council approved a permanent expansion of premises outside at Fab City, despite a neighbor’s objections. It did so at Moran’s recommendation, with stipulations in place.
The establishment had had several instances of violating COVID restrictions and having the police called to break up fights over the previous summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.