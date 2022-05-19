WOONSOCKET – On Monday the City Council passed an ordinance 5-0 to bring some relief to a residential area with high truck traffic.
The ordinance, which achieved its first of the two required passages, amends the traffic code of ordinances, limiting disturbances created by idling vehicles bound for businesses in the area.
The amendment prohibits tractor-trailers, trailers, buses, and self-contained recreational vehicles from parking or standing in the following areas at any time:
• Havelock Street from Wood Avenue to Burnside Avenue
• Burnside Avenue from Havelock Street to Elm Street
• Mill Street from Social Street to Wood Avenue
• Wood Avenue, from Diamond Hill Road to Cass Avenue
Two members of the public addressed the council, sharing comments on seeing and hearing trucks and trailers outside of their apartments and balconies Monday through Friday.
Andrea Bicki, a resident of River Haven Condominiums since 2007, said her patio faces a road with a constant stream of diesel trucks with 50-foot metal trailers. The business that they’re visiting, she said, advertises itself as the largest wholesale recycling facility in the Northeast.
The business is Danny’s Appliance Wholesale, which recycles and sells home appliances such as washers and dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, and freezers in bulk. They’ve been open in that location since 2013, according to Bicki.
Bicki pointed out that her neighborhood is zoned for residential and commercial use, but the commercial businesses are intended to be for the convenience of the neighborhood, such as barbershops and convenience stores.
“This situation is untenable,” Bicki told the council. She went as far as to suggest that the road shouldn’t be used for through-trucking, but the council did not address that concern at the time.
Council Vice President John Ward indicated that he’d heard about some conflict with this business in municipal court and inquired as to why.
Bicki stated that when the business moved to Woonsocket, owners told the city that they’d be selling used appliances in the same nature as Lacroix Furniture, which had been in that location before them. She claimed, however, that the business doesn’t offer retail services, and suggested that they either misrepresented themselves when they first applied for permitting, or that they changed the scope of their business to only serve wholesale markets at some point in time and should have visited the Zoning Board.
Councilor James Cournoyer asked Public Safety Director Gene Jalette about enforcement.
“This gives you some teeth, right?” Cournoyer asked.
Jalette agreed, saying that police have been dealing with this problem for years.
“He has a location on River Street where he can have trucks wait in that area. He has space in front of that building where he can have vehicles park there, but yeah, that would prevent idling in those specific areas,” Jalette said.
