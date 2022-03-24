PAWTUCKET – After a second arrest of suspended police officer Daniel Dolan last week, the Pawtucket Police Department will bring more administrative charges as it seeks to fire him, said Chief of Police Tina Goncalves.
Goncalves said the city and Pawtucket Police Department were made aware immediately that Dolan, who is currently suspended without pay from the department after allegedly following a youth to a pizza place and shooting him over an incident of road rage last June, was arrested in Coventry last Friday on misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct and domestic vandalism charges.
Under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, everyone is restricted to the conditions set forth in the statute, which limit the right to terminate an officer’s employment, said Goncalves.
Over the weekend, she said in a statement, the legal team reviewed its rights for termination under these new charges.
“The current LEOBOR process is too restrictive and ties the hands of any municipality in terms of transparency,” said the chief.
“Under LEOBOR, these criminal charges, coupled with the criminal charges from the past, will absolutely be factored in when moving forward with the LEOBOR process. Administrative charges will be brought forward by the city to mirror the criminal charges in this case. LEOBOR restricts what we can release publicly, however they will move forward with disciplinary proceedings as soon as the statutory provisions of LEOBOR allow us to do so.”
Dolan is accused of grabbing his son around the neck and throwing him outside as they were getting ready for school last Friday, according to Coventry police, then, with his family in the car, throwing a toy at the vehicle hard enough to break the windshield.
Dolan has claimed he pushed his son out the door to get him to hurry, and that he threw the toy in anger, but didn’t mean to break the windshield.
