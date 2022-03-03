WOONSOCKET – As the city works to bring new economic development to Woonsocket, officials are looking for creative solutions as to where companies may grow.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt asked the City Council on Monday to help her administration in brainstorming solutions for companies looking to expand within Woonsocket or relocate there.
“We’re running out of options to share with them,” the mayor said. As business and investors come to the city to explore possibilities, parcels of land suitable for their needs – anywhere from half an acre to 23 acres – are proving difficult to find, she said.
This situation could be helped, the mayor said, if the council could think of any areas for the city to potentially purchase and create shovel-ready sites. Though Woonsocket is an urban community, there are older buildings that are still appropriate for commercial or factory use, she noted.
The mayor cited one New York-based company that has a secondary location in Woonsocket. As their business has grown “better, faster than they anticipated,” they’re looking to expand their multi-acre campus in Woonsocket instead of finding an entirely new location.
The mayor also mentioned another small business looking for a half-acre parcel of land for a much smaller operation, but having a difficult time finding the space. To protect the financial interest of the companies looking to expand, Baldelli-Hunt said she would share more specific information about the organizations with the council privately.
There is funding available for creative solutions to these problems, the mayor expressed to the council, asking for their support in capitalizing on these opportunities as they come about.
In a subsequent and related agenda item, Director of Public Safety Eugene Jalette and Baldelli-Hunt introduced the idea of building a new public safety complex in Woonsocket. The complex would combine multiple fire houses and the current police building into one campus.
This suggestion comes after the mayor participated in a meeting at the new $27 million public safety complex in North Providence, which sits on three acres of land on Mineral Spring Avenue. That facility was funded through a $60 million windfall that North Providence took part in through a settlement of a case involving Google. North Providence saved money on the nearly $30 million project by putting various portions of it out to bid separately.
The money spent on major repairs to current public buildings is being wasted, the mayor expressed, on significant problems such as roofing and plumbing, when there’s money to be utilized for new structures entirely.
“It behooves us to at least explore this to determine which direction we want to go in,” she told the council, also mentioning that the land and buildings that would be left vacant could be potentially utilized for other purposes, such as restaurants, housing or the previously discussed organizational growth.
Director Jalette said the city has outgrown the current police building, adding for comparison that Woonsocket is roughly the same size as North Providence, with Woonsocket’s population being slightly larger.
“Obviously, everything is more efficient if you bring it all together,” Council President Dan Gendron said of the possibility of combining individual public safety buildings into one site.
Baldelli-Hunt said she is collaborating with North Providence to offer potential tour dates to the council to explore the opportunity further. The council was receptive to the idea of new developments, and will coordinate a visit to North Providence this month.
Another politician wasting taxpayers money trying to buy the union vote. A new police station will not improve police service or protection. If you read management theory a new building does not increase productivity.
