PAWTUCKET – It was June of 2010 when Andrew Gates, owner of the Apex Department Store property, shared plans with The Valley Breeze about his plans for the mixed-use Riverfront Commons project, a complex that would come to life after the Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles vacated the premises later that summer.
More than 11 years and many public standoffs later, with a failed baseball stadium project and lawsuits mixed in, the city last week finally reached a deal to acquire the property and settled most existing lawsuits with the owner for nearly $18 million. Pawtucket leaders will now seek to kick-start their own redevelopment efforts with the help of a to-be-named developer.
In response to possible environmental issues at the Apex Department Store property and the surrounding lots the city is also acquiring, Pawtucket’s environmental consultants and attorneys will review all RIDEM files on the properties as well as additional environmental due diligence purchased through the seller’s environmental consultant as part of a settlement reached last week.
Officials will also be securing insurance to protect both the city and Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency in the event that there are unknown environmental issues, which they say at this point seems unlikely, for coverage of up to $10 million.
The five Apex properties being acquired by the city through a $17.7 million mediation settlement with Apex include the main Apex building at 100 Main St., the George’s Games & Music building at 101 Main St., Apex Tire & Service at 33 Main St., the vacant lot at 46 Main St. between Apex and the Public Archeology Lab, and the vacant lot with a parking lot at 10 School St.
The city will finalize the purchase on Dec. 23, according to Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien, a day when they’ll close on a short-term bond anticipation note with JP Morgan through the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency. They’ll also close on the land, and both the note proceeds and deed will be transferred at that point.
The five properties included in the settlement will also be financed through the Super TIF (tax incremental financing) tool, grants, or a sale.
The City Council last year approved a resolution for the PRA to finance up to $20 million for the acquisition of Apex for redevelopment.
There are still some outstanding litigation items that will be finalized in the coming weeks, which include the outstanding lawsuit alleging that the city condemned the Apex properties in the past, said Rizzo.
Lease-back provisions in the settlement include allowing the businesses that are currently there to phase out their business at the location and move if necessary. The timelines vary depending on the business and its location on the property.
All went according to plan on Dec. 14 as officials signed off on the deal for the Apex site as they plan to issue a request for proposals from would-be developers and also develop public recreation space here on this property across the river from the future Tidewater soccer stadium.
“I want to thank everyone who has worked to get us to where we are with the Apex settlement yesterday evening, which was approved by the Pawtucket City Council in a unanimous vote following extensive and productive mediation discussions over the past few months,” said Grebien in a statement. I want to thank the council and Redevelopment Agency for their work to prioritize the redevelopment of our riverfront. With last night’s decision and the settlement we have reached, we are taking the next important step in continuing the redevelopment we have made so far in Pawtucket and I look forward to the opportunities this will bring in the future.”
Bill Fischer, spokesman for Apex, issued a statement after Tuesday’s votes by the PRA and City Council.
“We appreciate tonight’s vote by the City Council and the PRA to bring this transaction to a successful conclusion for all parties. It has been a very long journey to get to this point, but the Apex Development team continued to negotiate and work with the city and the PRA in good faith as we knew this was a priority for the city,” he said.
“We wish Mayor Grebien and all city leaders the best of luck as they work to reset the entire surrounding area to create jobs and generate economic activity for the citizens of Pawtucket. Apex Development has worked tirelessly with the city to achieve this outcome.”
Many of the lawsuits from Apex against the city resulted from the failed attempts three years ago to locate a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox on the property, with PawSox ownership stating that the high asking price and difficulty of working with Gates were contributing factors in them deciding to move the team to Worcester.
Responding to a Breeze tweet last week stating that the Apex owners were once said to be seeking upwards of $22 million for their property, Fischer said that was a figure promoted by PawSox owner Larry Lucchino, but that was a lie and the asking price was never that high. The Breeze had heard estimates from sources at the time that Gates was initially seeking as much as $25 million.
