PAWTUCKET – Even as multiple cleanups have happened or are planned in the city to address the post-winter mess, officials are also ramping up discussions on issues related to sanitation and cleanliness.
The city is set to restart street sweeping and yard waste pickups on April 4, and public works and parks personnel were combing local parks and athletic fields this week, cleaning up the trash and debris left from the winter.
Alexis Schuette, head of the City Council’s public works/cemeteries subcommittee, is calling a summit for tonight, March 23, to discuss various issues, including strategies to encourage proper recycling and waste management and measures and ideas released to reducing recycling contamination.
After some delays to a program approved last fall to crack down on illegal disposal of bulky waste in the city with tougher penalties and enforcement, first pushed back to February and then to spring, Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien, said the goal is still to get that off the ground within the next couple of months, ironing out any issues beforehand to make sure the transition is seamless.
Bulky waste monitoring will be on a two-week rotation. In week one, a crew with their own lift truck will follow the trash collection routes, picking up any unscheduled bulky waste on city sidewalks along with any emergency requests that come up.
Week two will be a bit modified, with the crew following the same process as week one for Mondays and Tuesdays, but then one employee moving on Wednesday to Friday to inspect recyclable materials for contamination and helping zoning in the fining of violators.
Grebien and the City Council this week announced that yard waste collection and street sweeping will begin the week of April 4. Residents are asked to place leaf bags out on their normal trash pickup day.
“We are happy to once again continue this program this year,” said Grebien. “This is a great way to make sure the city stays clean and provides our residents with an important service. Our Public Works Department is here to answer additional questions you may have and assist.”
Leaves and yard waste must be placed in brown yard waste bags that available at all local hardware stores, or be put in a barrel with a capacity of 33 gallons or less, clearly labeled “yard waste” to be collected. Plastic bags are not allowed to be used for leaves or yard waste. This program does not cover wood from building materials or scrap wood of any kind.
Leaf bags should remain separate from all other trash and recycling and cannot be mixed in with regular household trash as the mixed waste bags will not be collected. Leaves and other yard waste, when mixed with household trash, add significantly to the city’s cost of disposal.
Parking will be prohibited on the scheduled street sweeping and recycling collection days as cars parked on the streets prevent the sweeper from reaching the curb and cars in front of trash and recycling bins prevent their collection.
The leaf and yard waste program runs until December. For more information or if you have any questions, email dpw@pawtucketri.com or call 401-728-0500 ext. 233.
Schuette proposing composting program
Schuette is also planning this week to renew a call made during her campaign for Council District 4, for a composting program to be established in the city.
She said she plans to discuss the idea of introducing or creating some type of composting program at the March 23 council meeting, an initiative to be both environmentally friendly and keep waste out of the landfill.
Schuette said she really wants to accelerate the momentum for such a program, bringing in people with expertise on what has become a hot topic in communities across the country. She said she intends to ask the council to approve a request for proposals to run such a program.
She herself has been composting for about five years through a private company called Bootstrap Compost.
The goal, said Schuette, is to organize an integrated system, not necessarily copying what other New England communities are doing. Part of the planning for a workable program will be to research and get data from other cities, she said, including Halifax, Nova Scotia, which has curbside collection of compostable material.
