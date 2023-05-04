WOONSOCKET – After being put up for auction by the state in February, Woonsocket will be purchasing the building that once occupied Community Care Alliance at 181 Cumberland St., using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

According to an ordinance presented to the City Council Monday, the city clerk received notice of a letter dated April 6 from Director of Administration James Thorsen notifying them that the Rhode Island State Properties Committee approved a purchase and sale contract to sell the property to DRG Realty LLC for a purchase price of $730,000. The state then notified the city of the contract and its intent to sell the property, giving Woonsocket the right to first refusal to purchase 181 Cumberland St. at that same price, which officials accepted.

