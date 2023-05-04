WOONSOCKET – After being put up for auction by the state in February, Woonsocket will be purchasing the building that once occupied Community Care Alliance at 181 Cumberland St., using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
According to an ordinance presented to the City Council Monday, the city clerk received notice of a letter dated April 6 from Director of Administration James Thorsen notifying them that the Rhode Island State Properties Committee approved a purchase and sale contract to sell the property to DRG Realty LLC for a purchase price of $730,000. The state then notified the city of the contract and its intent to sell the property, giving Woonsocket the right to first refusal to purchase 181 Cumberland St. at that same price, which officials accepted.
The ordinance further stated that Director of Public Works Steve D’Agostino expressed a desire to relocate certain DPW employees and the property would serve the needs of his department with more than 14,000 square feet of space.
Councilor John Ward said he does not agree that the purchase of the property represents an appropriate use of the funds, saying acquiring the building is not essential for the city.
“The person who bought it should have the right to acquire it, repair it, put it in shape, and get it on the tax rolls,” he said.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said she had gone to see the building with the concern that it needs further repairs, but she was surprised that the building is in such good condition.
She said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and D’Agostino have been talking about needing it for temporary purposes, but when she was walking through, she thought the building would be perfect to transfer some of the departments that are in City Hall into that building, as Main Street is further getting developed and new businesses are moving in.
“I think it’s a really good building that can really service a lot of our departments,” she said.
Councilor Garrett Mancieri said when the state determined that the building was vacant and no longer useful, Community Care Alliance was still in the building and “very much operating” in the building.
“I did hear, and the governor and director of administration confirmed, that it was the city that inquired to vacate the building, and I want to point out that City Council was not involved in that decision at all,” said Mancieri.
He said he felt the city is purchasing a “forced-vacant building” and this represents a “huge financial commitment” for a short-term use. He passed out quotes to the rest of the council showing that the state had put a significant amount of money into repairs of the building. Mancieri also added that the previous buyer doesn’t own property in Woonsocket, was excited to do so, and wasn’t even told the agenda item was being talked about Monday. Mancieri said he believes the ARPA money should be used to address housing needs.
Council President Chris Beauchamp said he looked back at where the Water Department was and where they are now, and what the council could have approved back in 2016 to move them to a property on Circle Street. Since then, said Beauchamp, they have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on rent while they wait for their new permanent home on Roy Avenue to be built for more than $2 million.
“This to me is a no-brainer,” added D’Agostino. “If something happens to one of the fire houses, which is pretty likely, where are you going to go, set up a tent in the parking lot? You can’t be short-sighted, you have to think.”
Gonzalez said that when CCA was first asked by the state to vacate the building she was upset and was informed by them that because they had gone through so much, they no longer wanted to have anything to do with the property.
“Do I like the way it happened? No, I wish the state would have sold the property,” said Gonzalez, but she said she can’t let her emotions drive this opportunity for the city.
Baldelli-Hunt said that she wanted the record to reflect inaccuracies in what Mancieri said, as he never had a conversation with administration about the building. She said she had zero to do with whether the tenant was there or not there.
“I truly do not appreciate you putting words in my mouth,” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt said that when her administration came to office she had moved the DPW from a dilapidated building and lost out on the opportunity to acquire property on Circle Street. Rent has cost the city $250,000.
“We never come before the council with an opportunity that we feel is a failure,” she said.
Mancieri responded that it was Gov. Dan McKee and Director Thorsen who relayed the information about Woonsocket inquiring about CCA vacating, and he received nothing in response to a public records request about the building, to which Baldelli-Hunt responded that she would give him a call the next day.
Councilor Scott McGee said whether the purchase is temporary or not, he thinks the city purchasing the property is a win either way. Councilor David Soucy agreed that this was a good opportunity the administration was putting before the council.
