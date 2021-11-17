PAWTUCKET – The city welcomed and thanked muralist Gabriel Calle Arango for a new mural at Slater Park last Saturday, Nov. 13.
The artist, joined by Mayor Donald Grebien, state Sen. Sandra Cano, members of the Pawtucket City Council, members from the Pawtucket Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture, the Parks Commission and the public showcased his artwork that now brightens up the park.
Calle Arango is a well-known Colombian artist who has painted some 500-600 works around the world and recently finished two pieces in Spain. Following outreach by Cano, the Colombian artist agreed to complete a massive piece in Pawtucket. The piece, titled “Esperanza,” or hope, is dedicated to and was a donation to the community as a whole.
Calle Arango said he agreed to the mural and donated it in part because his wife and Cano share the same name.
“We are lucky to have this opportunity to have such a well-known muralist complete a piece here in Pawtucket,” said Grebien. “I want to thank the hard work of Sen. Sandra Cano, our Arts Commission and Parks Commission team, and everyone involved in helping to coordinate this project.”
“Thank you to Colombian artist Gabriel Calle Arango for the donation of the beautiful mural in District 8 at our very own Slater Park,” said Cano. “The piece, ‘Esperanza,’ represents hope and the beauty of the park we all love.”
“Pawtucket is the city of the arts,” said Miriam Plitt, chairwoman of the Pawtucket Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture. “We thank artist Gabriel Calle Arango for gifting the city with his vibrant, interactive work of art as a welcome addition to Slater Park.”
“On behalf of the Pawtucket Parks Commission, I would like to personally thank Gabriel Calle Arango and Sen. Sandra Cano with putting together this project to be enjoyed by all who visit Slater Park in the future,” said Dave Farrell, chairman of the Pawtucket Parks Commission. “It is truly a win-win for the city of Pawtucket and all of its residents.”
Prior to inauguration of the mural, an art exhibition of Calle Arango’s work was held at the Rhode Island State House last Friday, Nov. 12.
The city of Pawtucket encourages everyone who will be enjoying Slater Park in these last months of the year to check out the mural.
