PAWTUCKET – City Council members delayed action last week on supporting a resolution on bonding for a new unified high school as the city waits on General Assembly permission to borrow far less than the $330 million or so that will be needed to build the school.
In asking for the go-ahead to float a local bond for $53,790,000 instead of the full amount, the city would be looking to have the state borrow its portion up front, instead of reimbursing the city its expected 83 percent of the project cost later, similar to what was done in Central Falls.
If Pawtucket were to borrow the entire $330 million, the state would reimburse the city with payments over time, and it would put much more of a burden on the city up front.
The council’s finance subcommittee last Wednesday postponed action on a resolution in support of the high school bonding to May 25, after Chairperson Mark Wildenhain said he learned that there was more work to be done on the item.
The issue is now being considered by the General Assembly at the committee level, but is expected to take some time.
The city is looking to build a new unified high school on the McCoy Stadium site, unifying Shea High School, Tolman High School, and possibly the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts, under one roof.
An ad hoc committee previously recommended a unified high school instead of renovating Shea and Tolman, and the School Committee later approved moving forward with the idea for what would likely be known as Pawtucket High School.
