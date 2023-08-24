WOONSOCKET – City officials are doubling down on an initiative to install benches with center armrests, planning to add more as part of coming projects, including upgrades to the Truman Bypass near where a homeless encampment was removed last winter.

Planning Director Michael Debroisse said during a City Council meeting last week that officials are moving ahead on ways to beautify the city, including adding more benches with center arms.

Marcel
Marcel

I would be wary to sit on any benches in the area. True story! When the castle was still open, a homeless person had defecated on top of a picnic table. I contacted a family member of the owner to be sure they were aware! Recently another homeless person defecated on the stands at Bouley Field in front of city workers. All truth here! I’m m sure there’s many more stories! Of course the arm rails won’t prevent disgusting acts but it could be a deterrent for other things.

Oh, one more thing. The entrance to the auto parts store on Clinton St reeks of urine. I hope we don’t become San Francisco

Tom Ward
Tom Ward

I just spent a few days last week in the city of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is widely regarded as one of the most inclusive and multi-cultural cities in the world. I recalled the recent Woonsocket kerfuffle reported in the media, and so I noticed Vancouver's benches. Virtually every bench had dividers on them, especially those under the bus shelters. Nobody would be able to sleep on them. I doubt Vancouver's leaders or residents consider them an "act of violence" against the homeless. (Yes, Vancouver has some homelessness too.)

sw02895
sw02895

I 100% approve of these benches ... Parks are for EVERYONE to enjoy the park and were NEVER meant for the homeless to sleep on!!! There are plenty of jobs out there for the homeless if they want them and then they can buy their own bed like everyone else ... :)

