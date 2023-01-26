WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt on Monday addressed some of the criticisms she and her administration have been facing regarding the issue of homelessness in the city.
In the past couple of weeks, Baldelli-Hunt has received harsh criticism from representatives of non-profit organizations in Woonsocket for her handling of the homeless crisis in the city. A homeless encampment was removed on Clinton Street, while a mobile methadone clinic operated by CODAC was issued a cease and desist order by the Zoning Department.
Allen Charette, a longtime resident of Woonsocket who struggled with substance abuse and homelessness, was found dead in Social Park on Jan. 22. Residents and advocates held a vigil in his memory on Tuesday.
“He was a kind and good man,” said Michelle Taylor, vice president of social health services at Community Care Alliance, during Monday’s council meeting. Taylor said Charette had applied for an apartment and was set to hopefully move into one in the next couple of weeks.
“This is tragic and devastating, I had to hold back a lot of tears today and spend a lot of time with staff today as they mourned this individual,” she said.
“When I think about tonight, I think about that commercial on TV, the abused animal commercial. I don’t see animals in those cages or animals on those leashes, I see the homeless,” said Norm Boutin, a member of the MAE Organization who helps distribute meals to homeless residents at Bouley Field.
Several residents and advocates on Monday criticized the city’s approach of late to the issue of homelessness, but Baldelli-Hunt defended officials’ actions.
“Fabricated storylines create dark clouds, and it’s important for people to communicate factually and honestly,” said Baldelli-Hunt, who also decided to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.
One of those storylines that was “unequivocally false,” and was spread by Benedict Lessing Jr., president and CEO of Community Care Alliance, was that the city is ending its voucher program for 10 rooms at the Woonsocket Motor Inn, the mayor told The Breeze this week. She said she’s spoken to Lessing and asked him to urge his employees to stop spreading such rumors.
“That was never a conversation and never a thought that crossed our mind,” she said at Monday’s meeting.
Baldelli-Hunt said at Monday’s council meeting that she felt the mobile clinic deserved a different location, not speaking to the zoning violations that it had received.
“My feeling is that we should give them more dignity than having to go to that location. It’s only fair,” she said.
“Having to go into an open parking lot to receive their medication is humiliating to them,” she said, adding that Woonsocket should look into funding for inpatient services because whatever the process has been hasn’t been working.
Baldelli-Hunt later told The Breeze she struggled to form her comments at the podium Monday, as she wasn’t planning on speaking, but she is firm in her belief that the mobile clinic deserves a different location.
“We’re not in a leadership position to humiliate people or minimize their importance,” she said. “It’s really the human aspect of thedispensation of the medication.”
Linda Hurley, CEO and president of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, told The Breeze prior to the council meeting that there was never a complaint from the city while they operated there.
“We are seeing over 40 people a day just for medication-assisted treatment for their opiate uses,” she said.
“I have numbers for the last quarter that almost 450 people have come to us for blood pressure checks and glucose checks and wound care, the kinds of things that someone might need to go to the hospital for,” she added.
Hurley said when they started operating there, in collaboration with Community Care Alliance, they were never told they needed a permit.
“We’re not going to stop until it does become a legal imperative,” she said.
Councilor John Ward pointed out multiple mistakes within the referenced ordinances that could make the entire cease and desist order void, one being that the mobile treatment clinic was referred to as a “hospital for human care.”
“I doubt that trailer could be considered a hospital for human care,” he said. He also referenced the two other methadone clinics that are operating within the city.
Councilor Garrett Mancieri asked Solicitor Michael Lepizzera if he had reviewed the order before it went out, and Lepizzera said no, but he had a conversation with interim Zoning Official Peter Carnevale prior to the letter being sent out on Dec. 30. Mancieiri said there should have been a conversation with CODAC to get the mobile clinic up to zoning code.
“That would have been a more cohesive and better approach than sending an aggressive letter that you need to cease immediately, I think it sent the wrong message,” he said.
Council Vice President Valerie Gonzalez ended the meeting saying she is looking forward to working with nonprofits to create a subcommittee within the city to work together on many issues the city is facing. Council President Chris Beauchamp announced a workshop will take place next Monday, Jan. 30, regarding the issue of homelessness.
