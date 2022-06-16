WOONSOCKET – Recently-returned snowbird Clara Gurwitz celebrated her 104th birthday on May 25.
“But you won’t let it get around because I’m still looking for a fella,” she joked.
“I get a laugh outta that,” Clara added after a beat. Though she’s lost much of her sight and hearing, her mind is still all there, said her daughter, Cookie-Rena Gurwitz-Levinson. She has a sharp sense of humor and doesn’t like to be bored.
While Clara told The Breeze that she was 104, her children originally said 105. Her son, Eddie, said Clara’s mother had lied about her birthday for some time when Clara was young to get a cheaper boat ticket to America. There’s some discrepancy about her age, which her children have been trying to iron out.
Clara was born in 1912 in Odessa, which was then part of Russia. She spent her youngest elementary years moving across Europe, waiting for immigration quotas to open up again. They docked in Providence and went straight to Worcester, Mass., where the family was to sponsor them, Cookie said. She still speaks Yiddish fluently, Eddie added. The family currently lives in Woonsocket.
When Clara and her husband, a cattle dealer, married, he heard a tale from the West Coast that milk was being sold in half and full gallons.
“Which was unheard of at that time,” Cookie said. In 1955, milkmen were running the market. At one point, the Gurwitz family opened 12 convenience stores and two supermarkets in the Worcester area.
Gary, Clara’s oldest son, said that for a time people would come from 25 to 30 miles away to get milk by the gallon.
Gary operated Hilltop Farms in Bellingham, Mass., until his son, Stephen, took over. Stephen’s daughters, Meredith and Celeste, help run the operation. The store that was once known for its unique milk offerings is now known as a lucky lotto up and down the Blackstone Valley and further north into Massachusetts.
“We’ve had so many winners, we’ve had million-dollar winners, maybe five over the years, maybe six. We had one $6.2 million winner on one of the games, so we’re known,” Gary Gurwitz said.
Clara was moving and shaking on her own when her son, Eddie, retired from CVS after 24 years to take care of her. Then Cookie came back to New England from Chicago, and she also helps out now. The family goes to Florida in the winter, and Clara always goes with them.
All of her children said that Clara is known for her jokes, which she shared with The Breeze.
“The police stopped a driver and said, ‘Sir, didn’t you see the stop sign?’ He said, ‘Oh, I saw the stop sign, but I didn’t see you!’”
Another: “The airplane stewardess said to the passenger, ‘Would you like dinner?’ He says, ‘What are my choices?’ She says, ‘Yes or no.’”
Her daughter, Cookie, pointed out that her timing is impeccable. She also shared Clara’s keys to longevity: exercise, a positive attitude, and the mantra, “Getting old isn’t for wussies.”
