LINCOLN – The William M. Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School in Lincoln celebrated the Class of 2022, the school’s 50th graduating class, during a commencement ceremony at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket on June 15.
“We’re in that special place that exists between the end of all that is behind you, and the start of everything to come. It’s extremely important that we be here together tonight in this beautiful place to mark this life transition,” said school director Mary Watkins.
High school is hard, but it’s “particularly more difficult” at Davies, said Paul Ouellette, chairman of the board of trustees. Davies students tackle traditional academics on top of career and technical education (CTE) training, and the graduates did so during a global pandemic.
“Whether you plan on going to college or directly into the workplace, you know that the skills and the knowledge that you acquired at Davies is going to put you in a good place, and you can feel confident you’re going to succeed,” he said.
Valedictorian Noelle Tremblay took the opportunity to speak to her peers about the importance of mental health, admitting that she had sacrificed her own mental well-being in the pursuit of good grades.
“While I am grateful to have this opportunity to give a speech, if I could have a do-over, I would take care of myself, whatever impact that may have had on my grades,” she said, encouraging fellow graduates to prioritize their mental health, and if needed, reach out to a professional.
“By sacrificing your mental health, you may be able to make room for great achievements, however, you will lose your ability to feel proud and happy with yourself,” Tremblay said. “This year, I took the time to care for my mental health, and as a result, my senior year has been my favorite year of high school.”
“I promise you, the rewards of caring for yourself are far greater than any title you will be given,” she added. “Whatever you do after we leave today, please, take care of yourself.”
Salutatorian Leyla Olivo also opened up about the pressure she felt to do well in school, which she came to realize was driven by fear.
“For the majority of my high school career, I associated doing well in school with being successful,” she said. Looking back, Olivo said she wishes she was less critical of herself, “constantly stressing over meaningless ‘what ifs?’”
Olivo said her family, friends and Davies community helped her combat those negative fears, changing her mindset and helping her grow as a person.
“Fear shouldn’t be holding you back and what ifs should not keep you from being the best version of yourself,” she said. “As we turn the page and begin a new chapter in our lives, remember that you should focus on what makes you happy.”
Olivia Walker, senior class president, spoke about the trials the Class of 2022 faced on their path to graduation, including the closure of school during their sophomore year.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to come to Davies to build a career before graduating and attending college,” she said, adding that she’s likewise grateful to her peers for the memories they built together.
