SCITUATE – Rockland Oaks is one step closer to clean and drinkable water after the Scituate School Committee approved well improvements and renovations at a special meeting last week.
School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Dias expressed gratitude and relief when she said the contract was approved to begin well improvements for the high school and get the water system ready to tie in with Rockland Oaks, the low-to-moderate-income senior housing complex next door.
Last year, Northeast Water Solutions conducted a water study showing the high school’s wells produce enough water for the high school and middle school as well as Rockland Oaks.
Two wells, installed in the 1950s, are providing about 8,000 gallons per day, and the two entities need 4,400 gallons of water per day, and 6,600 gallons at peak times.
“I’m so happy we approved the contract for the vendor that is going to be installing the water system at the middle and high school that is necessary and will be the driver to give the water to the residents of Rockland Oaks,” Dias said.
Dias said she believes the collaboration is a win-win situation for Rockland Oaks and Scituate schools. Rockland Oaks will likely also be reimbursed 100 percent of its costs of $700,000 through Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank grants and loans for the project. She said all it took was for both parties to align to get the project moving forward.
“This is such a win for our community,” Dias said.
At the April Financial Town Meeting, Scituate voters approved an estimated $1 million bond that would pay to connect Rockland Oaks to the water supply at the two neighboring schools. Dias said then that the bond would pay to improve the water system at the high school as well, which according to the Department of Health, would soon need repairs.
“They (DOH) said it’s time to start thinking about this (wells) now,” Dias said.
The Rhode Island Department of Education will reimburse between 45 and 50 percent of the costs, and lending from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank would lead to more savings of $200,000.
“It’s huge. These people have been suffering and waiting for a breakthrough. I think we got it this time,” Dias told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Dias said it was a “no-brainer” for her, and the whole School Committee is on the same page to help the residents of Rockland Oaks.
She said she hopes to see activity at the SHS campus soon now that Northeast Water Supply has accepted the job. She said she hopes to have the school side done by the fall, which is when Rockland Oaks representatives plan on finishing design plans and going out to bid.
Northeast was the sole bidder for the project, and Dias said their bid came in below estimates. Northeast worked with Rockland Oaks for years and was integral in discovering the system flaw that caused some of the rusty water.
Despite changes, Rockland Oaks wells do not provide the quality or quantity of water needed for the 24-unit development.
“We’re going to install ours in a way that the Rockland Oaks well is ready to be implemented and we’ll be pretty much done so they can pick up where we left off and finish the job there,” Dias said.
