LINCOLN – In a recent photograph, Stephanie Santos holds up a trash bag filled with thousands upon thousands of alcohol nip bottles. She’s smiling, but she’s not happy.
Santos was waiting for the school bus with her son one morning when he spotted a plastic nip bottle on the ground and asked his mom what it was. She said she couldn’t explain how the bottle wound up on the side of the road. As a member of the Lincoln Conservation Commission and founder of the Lincoln Cleanup Crew, Santos sees the problem firsthand while volunteering to pick up litter in town.
“I pick up a lot of trash. The item I find most frequently is plastic nip bottles,” she said.
She recently connected online with Wakefield resident William McCusker, who has been collecting and saving nip bottles to raise awareness about the litter problem in Rhode Island. To date, he has collected about 15,000 nips.
Inspired by McCusker, Santos and the LCC have begun collecting nip bottles in Lincoln.
Those interested in helping are encouraged to step out in their own neighborhood to gather up nips and other trash. Santos will come pick up the bottles, if people reach out via the LCC’s website, townoflincolnconservationcommission.org.
For high school students in need of community service hours, the LCC is signing off on one hour of service for every 50 nips collected. One Lincoln High School student has already collected about 600 bottles.
“I’ve never felt like such a weirdo, driving around with hundreds of nip bottles in my car,” Santos said with a laugh. She’s been delivering the bottles to McCusker in South County.
Ultimately, they’re hoping to use the compiled nips to advocate for legislative changes that would help eliminate the number of nips and other waste littered across Rhode Island.
“The goal is to shed light on a problem that we all see, but we don’t talk about,” she said. “There are roughly 20,000 people in Lincoln … it might only take 50 to make an impact.”
Santos said it can be discouraging for the LCC to plan volunteer cleanups, only for those same areas to be trashed again. Although they focused on both areas last year, the LCC’s first two cleanups of 2022 will be on Breakneck Hill Road and Front Street
The nips are especially problematic.
“They don’t do much good for Planet Earth. They go down into the drains, and they’re too small to properly recycle, so there’s a good chance they end up in the trash,” Santos said. “The main issue is that people aren’t even putting them in a recycling or trash receptacle.”
Collecting, saving and delivering the nips to McCusker has been eye-opening, Santos said. High School students Allyson and Brooke Cole, and volunteers from Friends of the Blackstone, pulled more than 3,000 nips from just two spots in Lincoln: a half-mile stretch of Old Louisquisset Pike, and an area off the Blackstone River.
An outright ban on nips might not be widely supported, but Santos said she’d like to see the general assembly act in one way or another. A compromise, she said, would be offering incentives for returning nip bottles.
“The plan isn’t to make this seem like Prohibition,” Santos said. “It’s to shed light on the fact that these things end up everywhere – on our streets, in our rivers and in our ponds, and even at my son’s bus stop.”
If anyone in town sets out to pick up littered nip bottles, she’s more than happy to come and take them.
The LCC is planning to host its first cleanup of the year on March 26, and is seeking ideas on where to focus. Yellow Bag Day cleanups (hosted by Lincoln Town Councilor Ken Pichette and Valley Breeze founder Tom Ward) are set for April 2. The second LCC event of the year is scheduled for April 9 on Breakneck Hill Road. On April 16, the LCC plans to assist a local Boy Scout troop with their Front Street cleanup.
