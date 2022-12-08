The future Environmental Education Center Building at 5 Waterview Drive

Work is done at the Smithfield Conservation Commission building in August to prepare for a collaboration with the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, to use the building as an Environmental Education Center for Smithfield students and residents.

SMITHFIELD – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is teaming up with the Smithfield Conservation Commission and Historic Cemeteries Group to do a cleanup at 5 Waterview Drive and its building with a goal of bringing educational programs to Smithfield.

On Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the WRWC is doing a cleanup and open house, said Clare Brown of the WRWC, to introduce plans to convert the SCC building into an the new Environmental Education Center. Brown said the watershed did a cleanup in August that included the installation of a kayak and canoe rack, and is returning this weekend to finish the project.

