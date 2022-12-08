Work is done at the Smithfield Conservation Commission building in August to prepare for a collaboration with the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, to use the building as an Environmental Education Center for Smithfield students and residents.
SMITHFIELD – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is teaming up with the Smithfield Conservation Commission and Historic Cemeteries Group to do a cleanup at 5 Waterview Drive and its building with a goal of bringing educational programs to Smithfield.
On Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the WRWC is doing a cleanup and open house, said Clare Brown of the WRWC, to introduce plans to convert the SCC building into an the new Environmental Education Center. Brown said the watershed did a cleanup in August that included the installation of a kayak and canoe rack, and is returning this weekend to finish the project.
Cleanup includes washing walls, painting, vacuuming and some trail cleanup. Brown said it is part of tidying things up to get ready for construction happening this winter. The WRWC will also install picnic tables at the site to make room for outdoor classroom spaces.
“Smithfield makes up the largest land mass in the Woonasquatucket River Watershed, and activating this beautiful site along the water will help students understand and appreciate the connectedness of our watershed and to become stewards of our river,” Brown said.
Over the winter, Brown said the WRWC plans to build a room inside the SCC building to prepare for its collaboration with the town. Brown said with all the work the WRWC is doing in Smithfield, the town decided to partner with the nonprofit and local elementary schools via the SCC building.
“It’s nothing drastic. We’re working with the original structure to make it more suitable for classroom activities. A wall and shelving, not much more,” she said.
Brown said the building will continue to be shared by the Conservation Commission and Historic Cemeteries Group.
Plans include educational trips to the SCC by all three Smithfield elementary schools to teach students about the watershed and the environment.
WRWC will also present renderings for the changes to come to the building and look for input from the community.
“We’ll talk to people about what’s going to change at the center and also about bike path extensions coming to Smithfield and North Smithfield,” Brown said.
There will also be several art installations that day by WRWC members. Violet Windham is installing a fish ladder mural up the staircase inside the center. Jacob Gorke is installing a raptor wing map outside the building allowing guests to compare their wingspan with different birds. Several volunteers will install another mural outside, Brown said, and she has not seen that one yet.
“The day will be a sort of combination of volunteer activities, artists with art and changes to come to the center,” she said.
Brown said changes to the building were funded through a grant from the Annenberg Foundation.
