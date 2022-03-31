NORTH SMITHFIELD – At the Town Council meeting of March 21, officials and residents said they were confused and frustrated by the town’s revaluation appeal process.
Property revaluations are required by Rhode Island law to be completed every three years by each municipality, with a full revaluation occurring every nine years. The revaluation determines the current market value of a property, and while the town must “equalize” the tax rate downward by the same amount as increased values, revaluations do affect the amount in property taxes paid by the owner if the value of their property goes up enough.
Northeast Revaluation (NEReval) is the quasi-public entity contracted by North Smithfield to complete their revaluations. The deadline for residents seeking to appeal their revaluation was March 25, and any further appeals may be directed toward the tax assessor’s office in North Smithfield after a taxpayer receives their tax bill.
Jennifer St. George, tax assessor for the town, reported on March 21 that 1 percent of residents at that time had reached out for an informal hearing to appeal their decision, less than the 5 percent number that NEReval typically sees. Despite that low number, however, residents have expressed frustration at how little information or assistance NEReval has been providing as to how they arrived at their revaluation, saying information has been limited and unhelpful to their appeal process, some receiving as little as just their name, address, and how much their revaluation went up, with no chance to answer why.
At the March 21 meeting, Councilor Paul Vadenais expressed his disapproval at the quality of work performed by NEReval.
“Personally, I don’t think they do a good job,” he said. “It goes out to bid, there’s only a handful of companies that do it, so we’re really tied. There’s only so many that do it. It’s not a big state, but that’s the issue, we’re not getting performance from the company we hired.”
Vadenais added that residents only have a small window of time between receiving the notice of revaluation and the deadline to appeal, positing that the value of the homes is not the biggest problem.
“When people have issues and concerns and they want questions answered and stuff, and they’re not getting that, that’s a problem,” he said.
When The Breeze reached out to NEReval to learn more about the appeal process, they were redirected to their parent company, Government Brands, based out of Georgia.
“I don’t know why you’re calling this number,” a representative said, “We’re just the accounting department, you should reach out to the company (NEReval) themselves.” The number called was the only one listed under “Contact Us” on their site.
When The Breeze called NEReval back in the early afternoon, they were told that the supervisor was in a meeting and the representative “didn’t know if he’d be done today.”
During another followup, the supervisor identified himself as Dan, a project manager, who said, “I believe you were told to call Government Brands.” After the redirect had been explained, he followed up by saying, “We’re contracted with the town, you probably want to talk to them.”
The Breeze made it clear that the call was because of the lack of understanding about NEReval’s evaluation process, by the town as well as residents. Dan then said his supervisor, Northeast Reval President Rich Nagle, has been out on medical leave, but declined to confirm or estimate how long he had been gone. He said the structure of NEReval includes project managers with one central leader, Nagle and did not offer any further assistance, clarity, or points of contact.
Town Council President John Beauregard said the town may decide whether or not to intervene in further contracts depending on how serious or repeated the complaints against the contractor are.
“If it’s just one or two people with an issue, that’s one situation that we’ll see if we can have remedied,” he said. “If it’s more egregious, then that would require attention.”
